24CV0429: SAC Finance, Inc. v. James Johnson, Angela Parker, breach of contract.

24CV0430: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Kimberly Hayslip, Macy Hayslip, breach of contract.

24CV0431: SAC Finance, Inc. v. Micheal Martin, Carol Willis, breach of contract.

24CV0432: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Cliff Tuttle, breach of contract.

24CV0433: Krista Clark v. ABC Corporation 1-5, Lagos Apartment III, Inc., Ohio Department of Medicaid, personal injury.

24CV0434: Harley-Davidson Credit Corp., Assignee of Eaglemark Savings Bank v. Benjamin Bristow, Carolyn Peterson, replevin.

24CV0435: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield, Inc., Jeremy D. Stewart, Kelsey Stewart, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Katie R. Huff, 20, of Springfield, PetSmart employee and David G. Mazariegos, 21, of Springfield, marine.

Tanya S. Khan, 28, of Springfield, physician and Asad A. Khawaja, 31, of Springfield, physician.

Alexis K. Vargas, 30, of Springfield, mortgage processor and Tyler J. Gray, 29, of Springfield, contractor.

Craig J. Simpson, 38, of Springfield, online sales and Rebecca L. Sneary, 34, of Springfield, CNA.

Property transfers:

Prestige Developers LLC to Gastineau Family LLC, 580 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Solomon Mgmt. Group LLC to Marco Green Power Co. LLC, 5589 W. National Road, Springfield; $595,000.

Maxine Lester to Christopher and Ashlee Leaver, 5784 New Carlilse Pike, Springfield; $285,000.

Vijaya Devatha to Devatha Dayton Lakeview LLC, 524 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Jeremy T. and Kylee R. Perry to Patricia Hinish, 1021 Bittersweet Drive, New Carlisle; $180,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Logan J. Cherpeski, 532 Glenn Ave., New Carlisle; $175,600.

Albert R. Price to Albert R. Price, trustee, 205 Smith Blvd., New Carlisle; $0.

Matthew Dawicke to Geraldine Dawicke, 1204 Blue Bird Court, New Carlisle; $0.

Timothy L. and Deanna L. Harris to William A. and Diana L. Sark, 2451 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $290,000.

Rebecca Demetroff to Shannon S. Maloon, 3745 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $17,000.

Daniel E. and Erin D. Kegley to Daniel E. and Erin D. Kegley, trustees, 3495 Storms Creek Road, Urbana; $0.

Dennis E. Boone to Michael J. Bates, 2109 Elderwood Road, Springfield; $135,000.

Jeannetta L. Roush to Wendy R. Walker, 3873 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield; $174,900.

Louise R. and Donald E. Berrier to Louise R. Berrier, 4169 Cortsville Road, South Charleston; $0.

Jimmy L. Kelly and Judith A. Graves to Sean and Brittany Murphy, 251 E. Jackson Road, Springfield; $50,000.

Mary K. Kearns, trustee to Mary K. Kearns, 5975 E. National Road, Springfield; $0.

Tyler N. and Karman L. Ogden to David Crabbe and Jennifer L. McKee, 10337 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield; $390,000.

Cherly J. Evans to Laura J. Wright, 3885 Raymond Drive, Enon; $0.

Gerald R. and Julia M. Taylor to Julia M. Taylor, 6416 Fairfield Pike, Enon; $0.

Steven M. Biggs to Orca Investments LLC, 21-23 Fay Drive, Enon; $157,500.

Josh and Marie Homes LLC to Alexandria R. and Alexander Talbert, 6301 Plateau Drive, Springfield; $460,000.

Amanda E. Hines and Donald R. Whipp to Morgan E. and Jesse Reeb, 4431 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $165,000.

Cathryn A. Mounts to Robert C. Mounts Jr. and Kelly J. Severt, 4520 Reno Lane, Springfield; $0.

Anthony Emery to Laben S. Goddard, 5111 Stoneridge Drive, Springfield; $216,000.

Tracy L. Bradford to Brett A. and Darla C. Kalifoot, 1664 Berwick Ave., Springfield; $232,000.

Gary E. and Sarah J. Severt to Steven G. Severt, trustee, 5344 Taywell Drive, Springfield; $0.

David Crabbe to Angela M. and Henry P. Sermons Jr., 4387 Mahar Road, South Vienna; $630,000.

Michael J. Bates to Evan and Jessica Bates, 7544 Wrenview Drive, Springfield; $168,000.

Ronald L. and Lynda L. Brown to Michael A. and Michelle K. Seibold, 4841 N. Urbana-Lisbon Road, Mechanicsburg; $200,000.

Billie S. Miller to Billie S. Miller, 5625 Pleasant Chapel Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Michael R. Roach to Michael Roach Jr., 11345 Urbana-Lisbon Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Mathew L. and Kathryn L. Tobias to Kelly S. Fischer and Nora L. Chasnov, 4435 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $257,000.