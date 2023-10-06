Current cases:

23CV0659: Jose Cervantes v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, D&K Construction LLC, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0660: Stephen Jenkins v. Express Employment Professionals, Express Services Inc., Scott Judy, Konecranes, Inc., Shane Spencer, Tracy Vassar, other civil.

23CV0661: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Kelyn Elise McCoy, Daniel J. Perez, foreclosure.

23CV0662: Fifth Third Bank, Fifth Third Bank, National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, John Pratt, John H. Pratt, Kristina Pratt, Kristina K. Pratt, foreclosure.

23CV0663: Carrington Mortgage Services v. Clark County Treasurer, Tina A. Thornburg, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Tina A. Thornburg, foreclosure.

23CV0664: Latosha S. Fannon v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Wal-Mart Associates, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Ashley E. Hirn, 29, of Enon, telemetry tech and Ryan A. Chaffin, 35, of Enon, operations manager.

Nathan M. Taylor, 21, of Springfield, supervisor and McKenzie R. Seel, 22, of Springfield, teacher.

Ronnie L. King, 41, of New Carlisle, operations manager and Jennifer L. Jordan, 42, of New Carlisle, truck driver.

Property transfers:.

John G. and Connie J. Henson to Chelsea F. Roberts and Jeffrey Donald, 278 Hampton Trail, Springfield; $295,000.

Terry L. and Angela S. Gray to Alisha Fleeman, 1330 Seminole Ave., Springfield; $41,500.

Josh and Maria Homes LLC to Isaac Hawker, 123 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $401,000.

Bridget Tannenbaum to Jon B. and Mitchel L. Shawhan, 1655 Titus Road, Springfield; $204,000.

Clarence P. Foster to Shyleena A. Harnandez, 1524 Titus Road, Springfield; $128,500.