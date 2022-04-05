BreakingNews
Premier Health clinic finds home in Springfield Masonic Community
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
12 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0132: Shelby Holmes, Jonathan Holmes, Mary D. Holmes v. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Laura D. Bowman, John Ray Jones Jr., USSA Property and Casualty Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

22CV0133: Nations Lending Corporation and Ohio Corporation v. Keisha Ann Castle, Clark County Treasurer, Christopher Clos, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Dennis Paul Graves, 62, of Renton, Wash., self-employed and Florence Gemeniano Spicer, 59, of Springfield, processor.

Charles Eugene Hughes, 59, of Springfield, disabled and Alice Ubora Frost, 52, of Springfield, disabled.

Angela Marie Bellows, 44, of South Vienna, customer service supervisor and Eric Andrew Mead, 48, of South Vienna, inventory coordinator.

Property transfers:

Donald E. Gainer Trustee to Country Stream Farms LLC, River Road, Springfield; no fee

James William and Margaret Ellen McClure to Margaret Ellen McClure, 4671 Upper Valley Pk., Springfield; no fee

Phyllis A. and Kimberly A. Reisinger to Phyllis A. Reisinger, 5315 Troy Road, Springfield; $75,000

Judy Kay and Monte Bruce Nixon to Monte Nixon, 3600 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; no fee

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Premier Health clinic finds home in Springfield Masonic Community
3
Air Mobility center next step for Springfield airport
4
Kettering Health to open $20M Springfield emergency facility
5
Clark County hosting events as part of national Child Abuse Prevention...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top