Dennis Paul Graves, 62, of Renton, Wash., self-employed and Florence Gemeniano Spicer, 59, of Springfield, processor.

Charles Eugene Hughes, 59, of Springfield, disabled and Alice Ubora Frost, 52, of Springfield, disabled.

Angela Marie Bellows, 44, of South Vienna, customer service supervisor and Eric Andrew Mead, 48, of South Vienna, inventory coordinator.

Property transfers:

Donald E. Gainer Trustee to Country Stream Farms LLC, River Road, Springfield; no fee

James William and Margaret Ellen McClure to Margaret Ellen McClure, 4671 Upper Valley Pk., Springfield; no fee

Phyllis A. and Kimberly A. Reisinger to Phyllis A. Reisinger, 5315 Troy Road, Springfield; $75,000

Judy Kay and Monte Bruce Nixon to Monte Nixon, 3600 Folk Ream Road, Springfield; no fee