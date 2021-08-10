Marriage licenses:
Jean Sangniac Pierre, 54, of Springfield, custom officer and Esther Fleury, 40, of Springfield, JIC employee.
McKenzie Brooke Koons, 26, of Springfield, manager and Alec Richard Vancil, 28, of Springfield, aircraft mechanic.
Victoria Lynn Wolfe, 26, of Springfield, home care provider and Randy Curtis Cullison II, 26, of Springfield, none.
Elisha Bryan Smith, 22, of Springfield, dancer and Amelia Grace Noreau, 22, tour director.
Fallon Marie Dean, 36, of Springfield, home healthcare and Steven Lee Stewart, 24, of Springfield, certified heat treatment.
Ann Elizabeth Hembree, 60, of Springfield, social worker and David Gerald Horne, 73, of Springfield, retired.
Property transfers:
Bruce C. Everhart to Patricia I. Everhart, 320 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee
Lawrence L. and Kay L. Allingham to Darrell and Tiffany C. Neace, 6919 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $265,000
Steven Hatten and Joseph Lewis to Thomas and Jennifer Lewis, 414 Snider Road, New Carlisle; $186,000
Jessica Parks and Eric Campbell to Lorina M. and Christopher D. Howard, 905 Narcissus Dr., New Carlisle; $150,000
Arron G. Burchett to Christopher Lloyd Freels, 956 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $138,000
Patricia L. Potts to Michelle and Michael N. Dishner Jr., 920 Corvette Ave., New Carlisle; $146,000
Ryan A. Deel to Zachary Davis, 63 Carlotta St., New Carlisle; $140,000
Williams R. and Mary K. Goins to Williams R. Goins, 565 Bowser Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Genesis 7 Properties Limited to George Rodriguez, 1115 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; $125,000
Barbara S. and Dale Ward Jr., to Joseph Neil and Timothy Ward, 244 Ravenwood Dr., Springfield; $85,000