Fallon Marie Dean, 36, of Springfield, home healthcare and Steven Lee Stewart, 24, of Springfield, certified heat treatment.

Ann Elizabeth Hembree, 60, of Springfield, social worker and David Gerald Horne, 73, of Springfield, retired.

Property transfers:

Bruce C. Everhart to Patricia I. Everhart, 320 N. Hampton Road, Springfield; no fee

Lawrence L. and Kay L. Allingham to Darrell and Tiffany C. Neace, 6919 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $265,000

Steven Hatten and Joseph Lewis to Thomas and Jennifer Lewis, 414 Snider Road, New Carlisle; $186,000

Jessica Parks and Eric Campbell to Lorina M. and Christopher D. Howard, 905 Narcissus Dr., New Carlisle; $150,000

Arron G. Burchett to Christopher Lloyd Freels, 956 Styer Dr., New Carlisle; $138,000

Patricia L. Potts to Michelle and Michael N. Dishner Jr., 920 Corvette Ave., New Carlisle; $146,000

Ryan A. Deel to Zachary Davis, 63 Carlotta St., New Carlisle; $140,000

Williams R. and Mary K. Goins to Williams R. Goins, 565 Bowser Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Genesis 7 Properties Limited to George Rodriguez, 1115 Bookwalter Ave., New Carlisle; $125,000

Barbara S. and Dale Ward Jr., to Joseph Neil and Timothy Ward, 244 Ravenwood Dr., Springfield; $85,000