Marriage licenses:
Bradley Leroy Bailey, 67, of Springfield, retired and Regina Ann Bailey, 60, of Springfield, retired.
James Daniel Gray, 23, of Tipp City, sales representative and Callie Jennifer Scaggs, 20, of New Carlisle, receptionist.
Heiela Cheyenne Zayhna, 25, of Donnelsville, law school graduate and Noah Jacob Berner, 22, of Donnelsville, medical student.
Mathew Joseph Gregg, 37, of Springfield, self-employed and Corinne Ashley Robinson, 33, of Dayton, self-employed.
