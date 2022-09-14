BreakingNews
1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into pole in New Carlisle
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

32 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0432: Wallas Miller v. Clark County, Stephanie McCloud, workers compensation.

22CV0433: Robert Eldridge v. Group Management Services, Inc., Stephanie McCloud, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0434: Matthew Haylas v. City of Springfield, Stephanie McCloud, administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0435: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Michael Roach II, Jane Doe, Real Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any, of Michael Roach II, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Megan Hartwell, 21, of Springfield, unemployed and Ruben Luera, Jr., 28, of Springfield, medical assistant.

Austin Auckerman, 22, of Springfield, executive assistant and Olivia Binkley, 22, of Springfield, paraprofessional.

Samual McKay, 33, of Springfield, engineer and Jillian Harvey, 32, of Springfield, goat farmer.

Property transfers:

Lisa A. Todd G. Bauer to Joshua and Heather Zimmerman, 10120 Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $260,000.

Barbara K. and John D. Markeson to Caleb R. Scaggs, 6518 Oak Hill Drive, Enon; $155,000.

Thomas J. and Andrea L. Boland to Demarlo Davis and Montrell Darius, 8159 Gibson Ave., Fairborn; $225,000.

Dirtvest Ltd. to Baseview Property LLC, Haddix Road Rear, Fairborn; $94,100.

Curtis Lee and Ava L. Blair, 825 Spring Lake Circle, Enon; $160,000.

Thomas L. and Lynette L. Arnett to David L. and Christine J. Kitchen, trustees, 100 Canary Court, Enon; $370,000.

