24CV0102: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Richard Pence, action for money.

24CV0103: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Joseph Derosa, action for money.

24CV0104: Mariner Finance, LLC v. James L. Haley, action for money.

24CV0105: Mariner Finance, LLC v. Gerald G. Williams, action for money.

24CV0106: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Carla Reid, Carla Tingley, action for money.

24CV0107: PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Ryan E. Price, Stephanie Price, TREASURER OF CLARK COUNTY, foreclosure.

24CV0108: Midfirst Bank v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Gabbrielle M. Davis, Jason L. Davis, Jr., Jane Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse if any of Jason L. Davis Jr., John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse if any of Gabbrielle M. Davis, Organic Lady, LLC, The United States of America, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.

24CV0109: HSBC Bank USA, Narional Association as Trustee for Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2004-11 v. Prem Chandra, Shakuntla Chandra, TREASURER OF CLARK COUNTY, foreclosure.

24CV0110: Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Yuvonda L. Wells, action for money.

24CV0111: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Chris J. Riddle, action for money.

24CV0112: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Sharonda Norton, action for money.

24CV0113: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Jordan Guinn, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Alex M. Wallen, 30, of Springfield, industrial engineer and Charlotte Davies, 24, of Springfield, data entry clerk.

Judith M. Williams, 57, of Springfield, customer service rep and Jason B. Getz, 51, of Springfield, production manager.

Maritsa Aboyte-Garibay, 21, of New Carlisle, teacher assistant and Jesus D. Arias Ramirez, 21, of New Carlisle, none.

Property transfers:

Denise Hinders, trustee to Steven J. Lamb and Michelle R. Frantz, 9625 Milton-Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $447,400.

Crystal M. Hocfbaum to Erica Laughlin, 2 First St., Medway; $72,000.

Daniel Lewis to Daniel and Ashley M. Lewis, 616 Winchester St., New Carlisle; $0.

Richard A. and Sharon R. Smith to Sharon R. Smith, 780 King Road, Medway; $0.

Rodz Bros Construction & Modeling to Foster and Roberta Hudson, 257 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $240,000.

John A. and Linda J. Kindred to John A. Kindred, 44 E. Birch Road, Medway; $0.

Lawrence E. and Jenny L. Faulkner to Matthew K. Brown, 746 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $200,000.

Karen Holdings LLC to Enrique A. and Livinia Mendez, 1224 Campbell Ave., New Carlisle; $200,000.

James E. and Concetta A. Brown to William and Carrie Marshall, 619 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $298,000.

Shade Holding Group LLC to Ray Nicodemus, 217 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $53,000.

Betty G. Graham to Melanie C. and Gilbert R. Hunt, 901 Applewood Drive, New Carlisle; $112,000.

Vincent F. and Beverly L. Guillory to Double E. Properties LLC, 316 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $71,100.