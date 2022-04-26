Current cases:
22CV0167: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Nicholas Jankovich IV, action for money.
22CV0168: U.S. Bank National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Legal Title Trustee for RMTP Trust, Series 2021 BKM-TT-V v. Tracy Stump, Mark A. Stump, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Portfolio REcover Associates, Mariner Finance LLC, Jefferson Capital Systems, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Tiann Maire Wilson, 52, of Springfield, retired and George Will Frost Jr., 55, of Springfield, retired.
Property transfers:
Howard W. Tackett and Jessica L. Hillery to Donald E. Brock Jr., and Amethyst Frawley, 915 Leatherwood Dr., New Carlisle; $155,000
Graham E. Hunter to Grease Magic LTD, 509 Glenn Ave., New Carlisle; $164,900
Jeffrey Castle to Springfield Storage LLC, 3861 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $1,600,000
Eleanor Joy Rutherford to Janet A. Balzer, 5975 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee
Patricia and Kevin Keplinger to Jennifer Lynn and Eric Earl Moyer, 5629 Detrick Jordan Pk., Springfield; $277,000
Jean Ann and Danny L. Williams to Danny L. Williams, 10777 S. Charleston Pike, South Charleston; no fee
Sandra K. Matthews to Steven Riffle, 4623 Green Meadows Dr., Enon; $136,000