Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

51 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0099: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dawn M. Miller, breach of contract.

22CV0100: Security National Bank, Division of the Park National Bank nka The Park National Bank v. Linda S. Estes, Randy L. Estes, Jane Doe, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Keri Jo White, 25, of Enon, barista and Christopher Michael Gill, 34, of Enon, metal joining specialist.

Property transfers:

Ernest E. and Kathleen Barney to Nicholas William Cooper, 7776 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $125,000

Larry J. Anderson to Rickey Stoner, 722 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; no fee

Beverly Winget to Beverly M. and Roger L. Winget Trustees, 2035 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee

Jerry L. and Frances A. Edwards to Emily Moraleja and David Gunning, 6969 North River Road, Springfield; $275,000

David K. and Rebecca M. Minard to Rebecca M. Minard, 5016 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; no fee

Jean Murphy and Robert A. Maley, 8922 E. National Road, South Vienna; $118,800

Robert Dale and Margaret M. Gay to Margaret Gay, 6200 Manete St., Springfield; no fee

