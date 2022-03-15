Current cases:
22CV0099: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dawn M. Miller, breach of contract.
22CV0100: Security National Bank, Division of the Park National Bank nka The Park National Bank v. Linda S. Estes, Randy L. Estes, Jane Doe, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Keri Jo White, 25, of Enon, barista and Christopher Michael Gill, 34, of Enon, metal joining specialist.
Property transfers:
Ernest E. and Kathleen Barney to Nicholas William Cooper, 7776 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $125,000
Larry J. Anderson to Rickey Stoner, 722 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; no fee
Beverly Winget to Beverly M. and Roger L. Winget Trustees, 2035 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee
Jerry L. and Frances A. Edwards to Emily Moraleja and David Gunning, 6969 North River Road, Springfield; $275,000
David K. and Rebecca M. Minard to Rebecca M. Minard, 5016 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; no fee
Jean Murphy and Robert A. Maley, 8922 E. National Road, South Vienna; $118,800
Robert Dale and Margaret M. Gay to Margaret Gay, 6200 Manete St., Springfield; no fee