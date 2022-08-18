Current cases:
22CV0380: Jennifer Slaven v. Cornerstone Innovations, Inc., Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0381: Debra Hollingsworth, Emily Hollingsworth v. American Family Insurance, John Doe, Defendant Exact Identity and Location Currently Unknown, Marci Massey, Monique Massey, Sharon McGuire, personal injury.
22CV0382: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools v. A. Monaco, LLC, Kevin Gluntz, Statutory Agent, Clark County Board of Revision, John Federer Clark County Auditor, admin.
22CV0383: Teresa Scott v. Brandon Beedy-A766067, Dawn Koogler, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Philadelphia Insurance Company, State Farm Insurance Company, United Healthcare, personal injury.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Christopher Young, 25, of New Albany, heavy equipment operator and Jessica Miller, 26, of Springfield, intervention specialist.
Leah Jones, 53, of Springfield, disability and Roy Mollett Jr., 54, of Springfield, self.
Rachel Phillips, 38, of Springfield and Michael Martin, 46, of Springfield.
Helen Schaefer, 31, of South Vienna, none and Dakota Campbell, 33, of South Vienna, warehouse associate.