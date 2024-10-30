24CV0824: The Estate of Betty Jane Twiggs, Betty M Twiggs v. Alterra Healthcare Corporation, Brookdale Buck Creek, Brookdale Living Communities INC., Brookdale Living Communities of Ohio- SP, LLC, Brookdale Senior Living Communities, INC., Brookdale Senior Living, INC., HCA Healthcare Inc., L T C Properties INC., personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Alexis D. Hansen, 26, of Springfield, bartender and Gene G. Bowshier, 31, of Springfield, barber.

Shane R. Mounts, 39, of Springfield, commercial equipment and Mellissia N. Durst, 41, of Springfield, Navistar.

Tina M. Shephard, 55, of Medway, unemployed and David J. Shepherd, 56, of Medway, lazer tech.

Property transfers:

Darrell L. Fahrney to Linda Burba, 942 Lake Shore Drive, Medway; $54,000.

Donnie R. and Pamela K. Blair to Doug Dupuis, 581 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $194,000.

Melissa Martin to Mark J. Martin, 36 Dogwood Road, Medway; $0.

Dustin M. and Kathy Owens to Andrew and Amber Wright, 487 Caldwell Circle, New Carlisle; $186,000.

John S. Juergensen to George Carl, 408 Falcon Drive, New Carlisle; $170,000.

Elden K. Hall to Timothy R. Diehl, 210 Funston Ave., New Carlisle; $105,000.

Linda L. Cockeram to Linda L. Cockeram and John I. Allen, 3314 Scotsdale Ave., Springfield; $0.

Harold T. and Phyllis Channell to Harold T. Channell, 6684 Thackery Road, Urbana; $0.

Betty J. Rhonemus Holmes to Caleb Dickman, 5865 Troy Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Lolita L. and Lawrence E. Knight Sr. to LL Coons LLC, 6208 S. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $0.

Alice M. Donkin to Christopher L. Kelley, 111 N. East St., South Vienna; $180,000.

Duane E. and Dee L. Haulman to Duane E. Haulman, 3022 Arthur Road, Springfield; $0.

Delores J. Swank to Joyce Huitt, 2073 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $0.

MTGW Acquisitions Inc. to Anthony Weese, 162 Green Vista Drive, Enon; $219,000.

Justin M. and Christian E. Wilhelm to Premier Property Sales LTD, 2425 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $300,000.

Kevin Miller to KM, 4111 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $0.

Martin and Roberta Saxbe to Scott T. Pflaumer, trustee, 1842 Conrad Court, Springfield; $0.

Triston T. McGuire to Stefan Wagner, 4717 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $170,000.

Laura A. Reed to Ashley Deselem, 4112 Carona St., Springfield; $224,500.

Donald A. and Carol A. Kohs, 1462 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $170,000.

Dana A. and Lambert N. Beckner Jr. to Lambert N. Beckner Jr., 1337 Northfield Court, Springfield; $0.

Margaret M. and Eileen D. Heindel to Eileen Doucher, 842 Moorefield Road, Springfield; $0.

Susan M. Middlemiss to David E. Middlemiss, 4021 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $0.

Allen L. Hibbert to Damon and Krista Hawke, 772 Shrine Road, Springfield; $85,000.

Kole Beedy to Matthew J. and Katlyn M. Jarzab, 2664 Danbury Road, Springfield; $273,000.

Bridgewater Project LLC to NVR Inc., 247 Ambassador Drive, Springfield; $60,000.

NVR Inc. to Amivi S. Mignanou, 245 London Ave., Springfield; $282,000.

NVR Inc. to Hernan and Yolanda L. Posadas, 182 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $296,000.

Paul E. Kadel to Tyler Roberts, 610 Latimer Drive, Springfield; $180,000.

Teresa Sisler to Joane Noerant, 2724 Balsam Drive, Springfield; $250,000.

Robert M. and Angie L. Hagans to Robert M. Hagans, 1007 Robinson Drive, Springfield; $0.

Lagos Properties Inc. to Krima Inc., 1203 Heard Ave., Springfield; $38,400.

Tai J. Wilson to New Ara LLC, 618 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

TTA Real Estate Inc. to Montys Ledoue, 453-455 N. Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $190,000.

Matthew A. and Brittney N. Ropp to Makenna A. Radford and Gabriel T. Spiers, 609 S. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $265,000.

Steven D. and Catherine M. Leep to Crystal D. Cass, 1411 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $165,000.

James R. Murphy to Charles and Deanna Brougher, 1396-1398 Saint Paris Road, Springfield; $218,000.

Brian L. Vince to Devore Real Estate LLC, 2202 N. Hadley Road, Springfield; $85,100.

Sarah N. Cosby to Angel Rodman and Ahmad Amawi, 2110 Tanager Road, Springfield; $165,000.

Donna J. Allen to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 2214-2216 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $18,000.