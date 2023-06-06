23CV0350: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools Board of Education v. Clark County Board of Revision, John S. Federer Clark County Auditor, Lone Dock, LLC, notice of appeal/civil.

23CV0351: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools Board of Education v. 4981 Gateway LLC, Clark County Board of Revision, John S. Federer Clark County Auditor, notice of appeal/civil.

23CV0352: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools Board of Education v. Clark County Board of Revision, John S. Federer Clark County Auditor, Wholesale Property Co., LLC, notice of appeal/civil.

23CV0353: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools Board of Education v. ARG SCSPFOH001, LLC, Clark County Board of Revision, John S. Federer Clark County Auditor, notice of appeal/civil.

Marriage licenses:

Elizabeth M. Harte, 36, of South Vienna, nurse and Eric M. Clark II, 18, of London, Navy recruit.

Jamie L. Peterson, 25, of Springfield, assistant volleyball coach and Zachary T. Sprinkle, 27, of Springfield, firefighter, EMT.

Jennifer M. Ingle, 29, of La Grange, KY, dentist and Collin J. Buzzard, 31, of La Grange, KY, engineer.

Jenna R. Beair, 38, of Springfield, RN and Jedidiah Fernbaugh, 30, of Springfield, paramedic.

Property transfers:

Brian L. and Juliene K. Bowen to Brian L. Bowen, 1854 Berwick Ave., Springfield; none.

Waltraud E. Milleck to Deering Investments LLC, 101 Stanford Place, Springfield; $200,000.

Joseph M. and Sandra L. Tymoski to Barbara G. Hart, 253 Forest Drive, Springfield; $166,000.

Kathryn Ryan to Kasey Ballinger, 550 Tuttle Road, Springfield; $174,500.

Alethea M. Schetter, trustee and Kathryn R. and John Schilke, 3830 Malaga Circle, Springfield; $335,000.