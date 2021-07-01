Marriage licenses:

Chelsey Davis, 27, of Springfield, teacher and Joshua Black, 27, of Springfield, graphic design.

Diana Leach, 40, of New Carlisle, assistant operation manager and Joshua Rike, 32, of New Carlisle, forklift operator.

Property transfers:

Lee Moore to Christopher David Greear, 301 N. Church St., New Carlisle; no fee

Lela M. Hypes to Gayla D. Hypes, 3427 Turner Dr., Springfield; no fee

Bobby D. and Chloe Ann Yarbrough to Chloe Ann Yarbrough, 2215 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee

Amy B. Ford to Samuel James Oakes and Taylor Elaine Hasty, 4219 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; $116,000

Lloyd C. Des Combes to David L. and Kari L. Nichols, 2112 Collier Road Rear, Springfield; $10,000

Charles L. and Barbara Wyss to Charles L. Wyss, 4747 Botkin Road, London; no fee

Masters Property Investment LLC to Claudia Ary, 6584 Southern Vista Dr., Enon; $153,300

AUG Property Investments LLC to Owen Watts Properties LLC, 5005 Hahn Ave., Fairborn; $216,000

Helen E. Bird to Sandra K. Hill, 5132 Melvina St., Fairborn; no fee

Bonnie J. Root to Eric Lee Root, 5210 Saum St., Fairborn; no fee