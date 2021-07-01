Current cases:
21CV0182: George Habash v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensations, Manar Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0183: Trinity Financial Services LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Rita Palmer, Unknown Heirs Beneficiaries Fiduciaries Devisees and Donees of William Palmer, Unknown Spouse of Rita Palmer, foreclosure.
21CV0184: Barbara Conley v. Geico Insurance, Christopher Winkle, personal injury.
All filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Chelsey Davis, 27, of Springfield, teacher and Joshua Black, 27, of Springfield, graphic design.
Diana Leach, 40, of New Carlisle, assistant operation manager and Joshua Rike, 32, of New Carlisle, forklift operator.
Property transfers:
Lee Moore to Christopher David Greear, 301 N. Church St., New Carlisle; no fee
Lela M. Hypes to Gayla D. Hypes, 3427 Turner Dr., Springfield; no fee
Bobby D. and Chloe Ann Yarbrough to Chloe Ann Yarbrough, 2215 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; no fee
Amy B. Ford to Samuel James Oakes and Taylor Elaine Hasty, 4219 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; $116,000
Lloyd C. Des Combes to David L. and Kari L. Nichols, 2112 Collier Road Rear, Springfield; $10,000
Charles L. and Barbara Wyss to Charles L. Wyss, 4747 Botkin Road, London; no fee
Masters Property Investment LLC to Claudia Ary, 6584 Southern Vista Dr., Enon; $153,300
AUG Property Investments LLC to Owen Watts Properties LLC, 5005 Hahn Ave., Fairborn; $216,000
Helen E. Bird to Sandra K. Hill, 5132 Melvina St., Fairborn; no fee
Bonnie J. Root to Eric Lee Root, 5210 Saum St., Fairborn; no fee