Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News

Current cases:

21CV0152: Moses Young v. Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Clark County, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0153: Gary Stevens v. GFS Us Holdings LLC, John Logue Administrator, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0154: American Family Insurance Company v. Freddie Langston III, personal injury.

All filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Robin Mead, 45, of New Carlisle, buyer/planner and Gary Ely, 42, of New Carlisle, barber.

Property transfers:

John E. Hildebrand to Donna Marie Kittle, 928 Burt St., Springfield; $35,000

Brad Allen Oiler to Ryan Boyle, 731 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $44,000

Shirley M. Benkert to Jeffrey R. and Valerie N. Hayes, 502 Power St., Springfield; $105,000

Garlind Properties LTD to Ridgewood Group LLC, 1351 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $5,000

Bobbi Cunningham to Diane Davis and Dewitt Means Jr., 1819 Wittenberg Blvd., E., Springfield; $90,000

Lottie Mae and Raymond E. Timberman to Raymond E. Timberman, 515 Rice St., Springfield; no fee

Jill M. Heindel to Joseph E. Wamsley, 2212-2214 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $55,000

Houser Echols Jr., to Garlind Properties LTD, 2228 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $27,500

Garlind Properties LTD to The Ridgewood Group LLC, 1216-1218 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $17,500

Vest Amada to Wildcat Rentals LLC, 929-931 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $1,000

Garlind Properties LTD to Ridgewood Group LLC, 145 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $67,500

Robyn L. Smith to Kolan Livingston, 317 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $99,900

Brandon Dixon to Kyle and Cortnei Cooper, 407 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $45,000

Tiffz Real Estate Holdings LLC to Dhingra Family Limited Partnership, 2131 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $212,800

Carly and Stuart R. Sanders to Esther Rose, 133 N. Kensington Pl., Springfield; $202,000

Joseph B. and Amber M. Lopez to Samantha Niemand and Sean M. Reynolds, 1802 Walnut Ter., Springfield; $195,000

