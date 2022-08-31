BreakingNews
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0409: Village Capital & Investment LLC v. Carol Davis, John Davis, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Tenants, foreclosure.

22CV0410: NewRez LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. State of Ohio Department of Taxation, The Unknown Heirs at Law Devisees Legatees Administrators and Executors of the Estate of Joyce M Bowers deceased, The Unknown Heirs at Law Devisees Legatees Administrators and Executors of the Estate of Elwood Bowers deceased, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Spouse of Elwood Bowers, foreclosure.

22CV0411: First National Bank of Omaha v. Richard Franks, money on account.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Brandon Webb, 26, of West Carrollton, STNA and Gabrielle Edwards, 23, of Fairborn, preschool teacher.

Davis Moore, 25, of Enon, senior marketing manager and Austin Ward, 28, of Jacksonville, FL, petty officer first class.

Property transfers:

Geoffrey C. Stridsberg to Leslee W. and Greta M. Sprague, 176 S. Buena Vista Road; $400,000

Raymond E. Timberman to Barbara G. Hart, 4713 High St., Springfield; $1,800

Rick A. Bass to Edward M. and Tresa M. Oren, 3250 S. Urbana-Lisbon Road, South Charleston; $247,000

Connie L. Kinisley to Janis and Charles Henizie, 29 Rankin Ave., South Charleston; $74,900

Paul M. and Donna J. Sidner to Lorraine Mertens, 4887 Brannan Dr., E., Springfield; $170,000

Raymond E. Timberman to Barbara G. Hart, 5178 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $308,300

Daniel L. and Susan A. Weaver to Benjamin and Melissa Weaver, 5808 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $250,000

Amy E. Lukowski Trustee to Ray Thomas and Amy E. Lukowski, 10888 Ayers Pike, New Carlisle; no fee

Sean R. Dobler to Matthew Hanna, 4070 Martin Dr., Springfield; $47,500

Patricia A. Smoot to Wayne Franklin Smoot, 4280 Callahan Road, South Vienna; no fee

Michael Reeder to Daniel and Lisa Freeman, 930 Moorlands Dr., Springfield; $425,000

