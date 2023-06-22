BreakingNews
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

23CV0404: LVNV Funding LLC v. Craig Mullins, action for money.

23CV0405: Capital Auto Credit, LLC v. Dakota S. Swaffer, Sarah R. Swaffer, action for money.

23CV0406: Erika M. Cockran v. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Chaz D. Huffman, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Progressive Direct Insurance Company, Melissa L. Sheets, personal injury.

23CV0407: LVNV Funding LLC v. Rasheed A. Muhammad, action for money.

23CV0408: Christina Davis v. Lineage Logistics LLC, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0409: Ricky L. Ragland v. Eby-Brown Co. LLC, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0410: Discover Bank v. Irene Bookheimer, action for money.

23CV0411: Keybank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Heirs , Beneficiaries, fiduciaries, Devisees and Donees of Christine K. Dick, Deceased, foreclosure.

23CV0412: Citibank, N.A., not in it individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee for New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-5 v. Mary Johnson, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Corey J. Belt to Cheyenne Merriman, 2715 Van Buren Ave., Springfield; $97,400.

Jerrad M. Allen to Kaelan E. Lemen, 2310 Woodside Ave., Springfield; $90,000.

Judy L. Cooper to Jennifer S. R. Myers, 2403 Beatrice St., Springfield; $135,000.

Elizabeth A. Narcho to Property Pros Lousiville LLC, 2539 Beatrice St., Springfield; $59,000.

Your At Home Rentals LLC to Garlind Properties LTD, 408 Belleaire Ave., Springfield; $65,000.

James P. and Melody J. Hightower to Stephen A. Hightower, 419 Bellevue Ave., Springfield; none.

Burger King Corporation to Burger King Company LLC, 2141 E. Main St., Springfield; none.

James D. Casey to Ellis Lorents, Jr., 1355 Rutland Ave., Springfield; $144,900.

