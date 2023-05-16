Current cases:
23CV0307: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-3, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee v. City of Springfield, Ohio, Charles F. Duvall IV, Treasurer of Clark County, Unknown Heirs at Law, Devisees, Legatees, Administrators, and Executors of the Estate of Vicki L. Duvall aka Vickie Duvall, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Charles F. Duvall IV, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Charles F. Duvall, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Vicki L. Duvall aka Vickie Duvall, foreclosure.
23CV0308: Mycumortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Michelle L. Lucas, Michelle L. Sutton, John Doe, name unknown, spouse of Michelle L. Lucas aka Michelle L. Sutton, United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, foreclosure.
23CV0309: Metroplitan Life Insurance Company v. Clark County Treasurer, Elma L. Marshall’s Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, and Assigns, if any, Midland Funding LLC Doing Business in Ohio as Midland Funding DE LLC, State of Ohio, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Matthew T. Golias, 20, of Fairborn, university student and Sara M. Arvin, 21, of Springfield, university student.
Dennis D. Durham, 54, of Medway, bus driver and Hilda Rios Caro, 53, of Medway, cook.
Benjamin L. Slagell, 21, of Medway, college student and Hannah C. Suver, 21, of New Carlisle, college student.
Property transfers:
Robert and Dana Kapp to Robert E. Kapp, 1224-1226 S. Limestone St., Springfield; none.
Cassandra Northup to Joel E. Shear, 609 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $129,500.
Liam Foote to Jenna Bluemlein, 230 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $120,000.
Husted Enterprises LLC to Key Master 724-726 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $137,500.