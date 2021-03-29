Marriage licenses:
Shelby Wells, 30, of Donnelsville, diesel mechanic and Emily Antonio, 25, of Donnelsville, stay-at-home mom.
Property transfers:
CSRB Investments LLC to Kimberly Sue Jones, 1057 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; $226,900
Ronald L. Wilson to Ronald L. and Kendra Wilson, 1057 Whaley Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Joyce M. Redmond to Valerie Warren, 419 Caldwell Cir., New Carlisle; no fee
Robin L. and Gary P. Grollmus to Stacey L. and Adam B. Paul, 356 Glenapple Dr., New Carlisle; $100,000
Flora J. Kennedy to MUMMA AAQ LLC, 1700 Hartley Ave., New Carlisle; $80,500
Willie J. and Christina E. Pennington to Spero Ventures LLC, 1659 Lundgren Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Wenrick Family Limited Partnership to Trim Tex II LLC, 1803-1821 Dalton Dr., New Carlisle; $315,000
Chris M. and Catherine S. Cory to Genesis 7 Properties Limited, 1242 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $75,000
Ernest W. Towe to Darrell D. Grafton, 1051 Grissom Ave., New Carlisle; $66,500