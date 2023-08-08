Current cases:

23CV0523: Discover Bank v. Michael C. South III, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Ashton L. Small, 23, of New Carlisle, network operations technician and Dylan K. James, 25, of New Carlisle, equipment operator.

Darlene E. Johnson, 27, of New Carlisle, administrative assistant and Nathanial B. Panter, 26, mechanic.

Nicole K. Miller, 33, of Springfield, probation officer and Brittany M. Arnett, 32, of Springfield, assistant site manager.

Michael L. Dyer Jr., 37, of Springfield, self employed and Elizabeth M. Trent, 40, of Springfield.

Kelsie L. Richards, 22, of South Vienna, EMT and Vincent W. Carter Stokes II, 24, of South Vienna, forklift operator.

Paul J. Hazlett, 68, of South Charleston, farmer and Lisa G. Berry, 60, of South Charleston, nurse.

Property transfers:

West Liberty Street Properties LLC to Robert H. Jones, 221, 224 W. Liberty St., Springfield; none.

Dawn Lopresti to Joshua A. Rood, 326 W. State St., Springfield; none.

Christopher Waler to Fernando S. Aguilar, 421 E. Euclid Ave., Springfield; none.

Delt House LLC to Jeremy C. Spender, 926 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $476,000.

Black Fox Studios LLC to Elizabeth Van Dyke and Michael D. Sauls, 29, 30-35 E. Ward St., Springfield; $0.

James H. Horstman to Horstman Rental LLC, 212 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; none.

Board of Directors of Wittenberg College to Elizabeth Van Dyke and Michael D. Sauls, 114-116, 120 E. Ward St., Springfield; $50,000.