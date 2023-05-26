Current cases:
23CV0330: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee in Trust for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust INC., Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-HE3 v. Clark County Treasurer, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Registered Holders of Solomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., Under the Applicable Pooling and Servicing Agreement Date 11/1/1997 Series 1997-NC5SAL, Jerome R. Zettler, foreclosure.
23CV0331: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Patricia A Monroe, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any, of Patricia A Monroe, foreclosure.
23CV0332: Bobbi J. King v. Speedway, LLC, personal injury.
23CV0333: Old Farm Properties, LLC v. Kristien Harrison, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Nicole A. Errett, 37, of Springfield, Lowe’s and Aaron D. Johnson, 38, of Springfield, sales and contract admin.
Annika L. Yinger, 23, of Springfield, behavioral technician and Zachary D. Piltz, 23, of Akron, gas clerk.
Frantzcen Joseph, 41, of Springfield, operator and Marie D. Theodore, 39, of Springfield, CNA and AHH.
Property transfers:
Alexandra L. Snoddy to James Holtz Jr., 343 Raffensperger Ave., Springfield; $74,900.
William Lloyd to Mr. Deeds LLC, 528 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $40,000.
Dodridge LLC to Sierra L. Thomas, 644 Cortland Drive, Springfield; $120,000.
Stanley E. Clark, trustee to Jon E. Colocho, trustee, 2062 Hillside Ave., Springfield; none.
Barbara G. Hart to Burt S. Harmison, 2129, 2131 Tavenner St., Springfield; $1,500.
Lucy E. Yaw to Clair R. Yaw Jr., 2616 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; none.