23CV0330: HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee in Trust for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust INC., Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-HE3 v. Clark County Treasurer, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Registered Holders of Solomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII, Inc., Under the Applicable Pooling and Servicing Agreement Date 11/1/1997 Series 1997-NC5SAL, Jerome R. Zettler, foreclosure.

23CV0331: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Patricia A Monroe, John Doe, Real Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any, of Patricia A Monroe, foreclosure.