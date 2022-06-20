Nathan and Denae Rogers to Lindsay Rebecca Alden, 812 Old Mill Road, Springfield; $425,000

Craig Berthold to Leora F. and Charles Coates, 3023 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $268,000

Jackie W. and Sharon K. Nickols to Jacob W. and Kristen L. Nickols, 152 Green Vista Dr., Enon; $115,000

Denise L. King and Michael L. Flora to Brandon M. Spence, 4642 Laredo St., Springfield; $185,000

Jenna R. and John M. Callahan to Judy P. and Charles R. Robinson Jr., 4602 Reno Ln., Springfield; $125,000

Julia E. Andrus to Richard and Katherine Shaw, 1720 Calais Dr., Springfield; $210,000

Marylu Ridder Trustee to Kathy Deakyne Trustee, 1105 Student Ave., Springfield; no fee

Douglas E. and Karen L. Wilson to Karen L. Wilson, 5239 Richmoor Road, Springfield; no fee

Mark II Real Estate Holdings LTD to AM PM Employment LLC, 4867 Urbana Road, Springfield; $325,000

Amy B. Horner Trustee to Bryce D. Stamps, 105 Birch Road, Springfield; $120,000

NVR Inc., to Rosemary and Roberta Adjeley Okuadjo, 517 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $257,300

Beverly Ann and James V. Dean Jr., to Audri and Luke Holt, 3036 Armsgate Road, Springfield; $170,000