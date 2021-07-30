Marriage licenses:
Joyce Francis Brown, 53, of Springfield, intake specialist and Paul Eugene Sodders, 69, of Xenia, retired.
Heather LeeAnne Wright, 25, of Springfield, 911 dispatcher and Casey Nicholas Flora, 25, of Springfield, fleet manager.
Gerald Roderick, 64, of Springfield, diesel technician and Martha Mae Frock, 62, of Enon, EMT and waitress.
Property transfers:
Park Hills Sentre LTD to James Pritchett Jr., Johnson Ave., Springfield; $7,000
Roundtree Home Solutions LLC to Juana A. Vanegas and Hector Villatoro, 2004 Erie Ave., Springfield; $37,500
The City of Springfield Ohio to Michael Parks, 329-331 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee
Miller Real Estate Properties LLC to Gary Clifford Jr., 219 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $14,000
Jarrett L. Abbey to Jarrett L. Abbey Trustee, 905 N. Limestone St., Springfield; no fee
Brian L. and Wendee L. Smith to Mikayla Embree, 314 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $105,000
Billie W. and Helen D. McKenzie and Helen D. McKenzie, 563 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; no fee
Mary Lynn Dotson to Mary Lynn and Ralph Wesley Hart, 234 Canterbury Dr., Springfield; no fee
Casey and Allison Cartwright to Threshold Group LLC, 1317 Pythian Ave., Springfield; $120,000
June E. Branch to Jake Hudson Strait and Malia Lyn Nichols, 262 Ridge Road, Springfield; $81,500
Joseph C. and Diane A. Bereczky to Diane A. Berecky, 7935 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee
Clyde E. and Edith L. Carroll to Genero Bernardino Murillo and Rocio Vargas, Forest Road, Medway; no fee
Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 110 S. Park Dr., Medway; $37,600
Mary Jane and Arnold Smith to Clark County Land Reutilization Group, 210 N. Park Dr., Medway; no fee
Cheryl L. Schock to NC Group LLC, 455 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $48,200