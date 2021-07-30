springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago

Marriage licenses:

Joyce Francis Brown, 53, of Springfield, intake specialist and Paul Eugene Sodders, 69, of Xenia, retired.

Heather LeeAnne Wright, 25, of Springfield, 911 dispatcher and Casey Nicholas Flora, 25, of Springfield, fleet manager.

Gerald Roderick, 64, of Springfield, diesel technician and Martha Mae Frock, 62, of Enon, EMT and waitress.

Property transfers:

Park Hills Sentre LTD to James Pritchett Jr., Johnson Ave., Springfield; $7,000

Roundtree Home Solutions LLC to Juana A. Vanegas and Hector Villatoro, 2004 Erie Ave., Springfield; $37,500

The City of Springfield Ohio to Michael Parks, 329-331 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; no fee

Miller Real Estate Properties LLC to Gary Clifford Jr., 219 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $14,000

Jarrett L. Abbey to Jarrett L. Abbey Trustee, 905 N. Limestone St., Springfield; no fee

Brian L. and Wendee L. Smith to Mikayla Embree, 314 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $105,000

Billie W. and Helen D. McKenzie and Helen D. McKenzie, 563 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; no fee

Mary Lynn Dotson to Mary Lynn and Ralph Wesley Hart, 234 Canterbury Dr., Springfield; no fee

Casey and Allison Cartwright to Threshold Group LLC, 1317 Pythian Ave., Springfield; $120,000

June E. Branch to Jake Hudson Strait and Malia Lyn Nichols, 262 Ridge Road, Springfield; $81,500

Joseph C. and Diane A. Bereczky to Diane A. Berecky, 7935 W. National Road, New Carlisle; no fee

Clyde E. and Edith L. Carroll to Genero Bernardino Murillo and Rocio Vargas, Forest Road, Medway; no fee

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 110 S. Park Dr., Medway; $37,600

Mary Jane and Arnold Smith to Clark County Land Reutilization Group, 210 N. Park Dr., Medway; no fee

Cheryl L. Schock to NC Group LLC, 455 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $48,200

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top