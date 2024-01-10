23CV0002: Progressive Specialty Insurance Company v. Dominique Lashae Watkins, action for money.

23CV0003: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v Monica Ragland, action for money.

23CV0004: James W. Jones v. John Logue, Administrator, Whitehall Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0005: Lynn A. Miller v. John Logue, Administrator, NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0006: Burce Kelley, Elizabeth Kelley v. Pamela Littlejohn, Hazel W. Shriver, Otto R. Shriver, All Unknown Heirs, Next of Kin and Distributees of Otto R. Shriver and Haxel W. Shriver, quiet title.

23CV0007: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v Rita S. Gaston, breach of contract.

23CV0008: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v Jamie M. Kelly, breach of contract.

23CV0009: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v McKenzie Coop, breach of contract.

23CV0010: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v Alysia Frederick, breach of contract.

Marriage licenses:

Destiney D. L. Austin, 21, of Springfield and Logan M. Liming, 29, of Springfield, electrician.

Elizabeth R. Bowen, 38, of New Carlisle, food manager and Dwight D. Combs, 39, of New Carlisle, unemployed.

Property transfers:

Jessica N. and Linda A. Burba to Jessica N. and Alexander L. Young, 637 Bowser Drive, New Carlisle; $0.

David E. Asbury to Karen Holdings LLC, 1726 Hocker Ave., New Carlisle; $74,900.

Robert L. Anderson to David M. Anderson, 1124 Carman Ave., New Carlisle; $0.

JPMorgan Chase Bank to Jose M. V. and Adriana A. Diaz, 203 Slayton St., New Carlisle; $113,000.

Josh and Emily Berner to Joshua A. and Emily L. Berner, 5570 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield; $0.