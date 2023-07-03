Current cases:

23CV0451: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Alisha Miller, Matthew A. Miller, United States of America, Rural Housing Service, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jerel T. Lairmore, 44, of Yellow Springs, mechanic and Angela L. Leonard, 43, of Springfield, cashier.

Jeffrey A. Orrender, 52, of Springfield, calibration technician and Sherry L. Miller, 47, of Springfield, certified medical assistant.

Gregory S. Hobbs, 61, of Enon, teacher and Kimberly L. Poinsett, 61, of Richmond, IN, banking.

JoAnne L. Snook, 55, of Springfield, Trinity Health Systems, Ronald B. White II, 53, of Springfield, truck driver.

Andrew J. Betleyoun, 22, of Medway, truck driver and Martha E. Zaragoza Guzman, 29, of Medway, RN.

Courtney T. Grabill, 25, of Springfield, manager and Jaden I. McAfee, 27, of Springfield, military.

Sheenan G. Phipps, 39, of Springfield, WHS Team Lead and Daniel J. Geiger, 38, of Springfield, machine operator.

Catilyn R. Casto, 27, of Springfield, admin. assistant and Rocky L. Tomak, 31, of Springfield, lead.

Property transfers:

John P. Hummer Jr. and Rebecca A. Hummer, 3731 N. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle; none.

PNC Bank National Association to Americas Trusted Reality Group LLC, 10490 Broadgauge Road, Mechanicsburg; $62,500.

Chasity H. Gregorek to Lynette and Mark Melton, 64 W. Possum Road, Springfield; $205,000.

Lucas M. Perkins to John Oiler Jr., 2813 Oletha Ave., Springfield, $8,500.

Acquis Mukumbi and Narlice N. Ngabukan to Acquis Mukumbi and Narlice N. Ngabukana, 175 Skyway Drive, Springfield; none.

Kelli A. Born and Donald Hawkins to Storm Morris, 722 Dwight Road, Springfield; $170,000.

Adrianna M. and Aaron W. Powers, 3108 Revels St., Springfield; $115,000.