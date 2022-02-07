Carol A. Waugh to Lisa N. Anderson and Carol A. Waugh, 4432 Ridgewood Road E., Springfield; no fee

Jean L. and Charles E. Myers to Charles E. Myers, 4805 Brannan Dr., W., Springfield; no fee

Dennis W. and Diane E. Halen to Richard A. and Jody Queen, 4129 Carona St., Springfield; $162,000

Harold D. and Barbara A. Uhangst to Harald D. Unangst, 33 W. Pleasant St., Catawba; no fee

Anna C. Cooper and Stacy A. Holland, 2708 Craig Road, Springfield; no fee

Bridgewater Project I LLC to NVR Inc., 503 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; $47,400

Marcia Lu and William Michael Lyons to Paul and Sara Sample Trustees, 220 Golden Gate Ave., Springfield; no fee

NVR Inc to Luckens Merzius and Kettia Verneus, 221 Skyway Dr., Springfield; $201,500