Current cases:
21CV0385: Michele Coleman v. John Logue, administrator of Bureau of Workers’ Compensation; KBO Inc, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0386: Altercare of Mayfield Village, Inc. v. Michael Hill, Nathaniel Hill, Sierra Hill, Talena K. Hill, Red Ball Specialty Printing, complaint for damages.
21CV0387: MidFirst Bank v. Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC c/o Corporation Service Company as Registered Agent, Clark County Treasurer, Rollin L. Brossman, Christy K. Brossman, the State of Ohio Department of Taxation, the United States of America, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, foreclosure.
All files are up-to-date.
