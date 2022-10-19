Current cases:
22CV0492: LoanDepot.com, LLC v. Gabriel Beckel, Regina Beckel, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
22CV0493: Marquis Enterprises, Inc., A Nevada corporation v. R. Bradley Booze, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.
22CV0494: Security National Bank Division of The Park National Bank nka Park National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Beth Schreier, John Doe, name unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any of Beth Schreier, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Paul Shafer, 29, of Springfield, substation electrician and Megan Schmidt, 27, of Springfield, registered nurse.
Erin Sowards, 47, of Springfield, office manager/bail bond and Jason Cameron, 47, of Springfield laborer.
Property transfers:
Roman Muskeyvalley to Ericka Mendez Suarez and Gomez Santiago, 216 Rice Street, Springfield; $40,000.
Miranda Sagle to 4 Your Fortress LLC, 462-464 East Cecil St., Springfield; none.
Simms Center Street Townes Ltd. to Kelley Annesley, 8 N. Center St., Springfield; $307,500.
Elaine D. Martin to Scott Martin, 213 E. Main St., Medway; none.
Frances E. Harshman to Jeffrey Harshman, 1917 Lincoln Drive, Medway; none.
Ronnie D. and Amy M. Stephens to Benjamin Mark and Kaylee Daniel McConnell, 818 Narcissus Drive, New Carlisle; $174,900.
Jessica C. Dumouchel to Groundwork Properties LLC, 127 Grove Road, Medway; none.
Linda S. Hesskew, trustee to Steven K. and Lois A. Burcham, Beach Drive, Medway; $41,000.
Linda S. Hesskew, trustee to Steven K. and Lois A. Burcham, 210 Tulip Road, Medway; $41,000.
Mark S. Kuruzovich to Joshua T. and Donald McKee, 815 Edgewick Road, New Carlisle; $130,000.