Current cases:
23CV0235: Athene Annuity and Life Company v. Clark County Treasurer, John Doe Unknown Occupant, State of Ohio Department of Taxation c/o Attorney General Revenue Recovery, Cathy Underwood, Cathy L. Underwood, Voyden Dale Underwood, foreclosure.
23CV0236: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Jennifer Leet, breach of contract.
23CV0237: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. v. Julie Hall, breach of contract.
23CV0238: Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. v. Clark County Treasurer, Helen J. Dietsch, beneficiary of Jack W. Dietsch, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Helen J. Dietsch, if any, foreclosure.
23CV0239: Dowden Park Association v. Clark County Treasurer, MCLP Asset Company Inc., Sarah R. Parker, Simon Kenton Farm Association c/o K & C Service Corporation, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Sarah R. Parker, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Presley Drewery, 19, of Springfield, parent educator and Dalton Michael, 20, of St. Paris, construction.
Property transfers:
Joan Finchum to Mark Alan Finchum, 8410 Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $922,500.
Riley P. and Kory M. Crabtree to Mary Ferrari and Lee J. Ninde, 11547 Xenia-London Road, South Charleston; $263,000.
Peggy Dalton to Lynne E. Booth, 126 Willow St., South Charleston; none.
Phillip S. Byrum to Kab Homes LLC, 105 N. Green St., Enon; $218,100.
Raleigh Tackett to Bernard and Shelby Ann Gay, 4982 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $155,000.
Jamie Moliengo to James E. Stevens, 7306 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $30,000.
Bethany R. Wirth to John B. Lokai and Hailey J. Whitaker, 6586 Sterling Drive, Enon; $160,000.
Teresa L. Grant to David Hunt, 92 S. Harrison St., Enon; $160,000.
Ontrend Renovations LLC to Albert and Connie S. Eisinger, 320 Meadow Lane, Enon; $210,000.
Larry W. and Sharon E. Cooper to Larry W. Cooper, 5901 Twitchell Road, Springfield; none.