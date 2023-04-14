23CV0239: Dowden Park Association v. Clark County Treasurer, MCLP Asset Company Inc., Sarah R. Parker, Simon Kenton Farm Association c/o K & C Service Corporation, Unknown Spouse, If Any of Sarah R. Parker, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Presley Drewery, 19, of Springfield, parent educator and Dalton Michael, 20, of St. Paris, construction.

Property transfers:

Joan Finchum to Mark Alan Finchum, 8410 Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $922,500.

Riley P. and Kory M. Crabtree to Mary Ferrari and Lee J. Ninde, 11547 Xenia-London Road, South Charleston; $263,000.

Peggy Dalton to Lynne E. Booth, 126 Willow St., South Charleston; none.

Phillip S. Byrum to Kab Homes LLC, 105 N. Green St., Enon; $218,100.

Raleigh Tackett to Bernard and Shelby Ann Gay, 4982 Dayton-Springfield Road, Springfield; $155,000.

Jamie Moliengo to James E. Stevens, 7306 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $30,000.

Bethany R. Wirth to John B. Lokai and Hailey J. Whitaker, 6586 Sterling Drive, Enon; $160,000.

Teresa L. Grant to David Hunt, 92 S. Harrison St., Enon; $160,000.

Ontrend Renovations LLC to Albert and Connie S. Eisinger, 320 Meadow Lane, Enon; $210,000.

Larry W. and Sharon E. Cooper to Larry W. Cooper, 5901 Twitchell Road, Springfield; none.