Cases called included:
21CV0216: Discover Bank v. Rhonda Smith, action for money.
All case filings are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Cheryl L. Schock to NC Group LLC, 455 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $48,200
Victoria J. Brown to Brian E. and Victoria J. Winget, 1010 Cliffside Dr., no fee
Alexander and Larkyn Wilson to Larkyn Ponichtera, 1200 Klose Ave., 1200 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Dale E. Wilson Trustee to Scott E. and Melissa A. Buroker, 1026 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $26,400
Donald E. and Sharon K. Leatherman to Kathleen Underwood, 25 Gordon Road, Springfield; no fee
Angela M. Shuff to Amber K. and Jonathan A. Owens, 10816 Musselman Road, New Carlisle; $183,500
Cheryl L. and Brad R. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 119 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $121,500
Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 220-220.5 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $60,800
Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 216 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $66,300
Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 110 E. Lincoln St., New Carlisle; $65,600
Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 409 Rear- 409.5 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $70,300
Cheryl L. and Brad R. Schock to NC Group LLC, 115 S. Church St., New Carlisle; $128,600
Cheryl L. Schock to Everstar Carlisle LLC, 312 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $142,800