Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News | 1 hour ago

Cases called included:

21CV0216: Discover Bank v. Rhonda Smith, action for money.

Property transfers:

Cheryl L. Schock to NC Group LLC, 455 Stratmore St., New Carlisle; $48,200

Victoria J. Brown to Brian E. and Victoria J. Winget, 1010 Cliffside Dr., no fee

Alexander and Larkyn Wilson to Larkyn Ponichtera, 1200 Klose Ave., 1200 Klose Ave., New Carlisle; no fee

Dale E. Wilson Trustee to Scott E. and Melissa A. Buroker, 1026 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $26,400

Donald E. and Sharon K. Leatherman to Kathleen Underwood, 25 Gordon Road, Springfield; no fee

Angela M. Shuff to Amber K. and Jonathan A. Owens, 10816 Musselman Road, New Carlisle; $183,500

Cheryl L. and Brad R. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 119 S. Main St., New Carlisle; $121,500

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 220-220.5 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $60,800

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 216 N. Main St., New Carlisle; $66,300

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 110 E. Lincoln St., New Carlisle; $65,600

Cheryl L. Schock to The Cornell Group LLC, 409 Rear- 409.5 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $70,300

Cheryl L. and Brad R. Schock to NC Group LLC, 115 S. Church St., New Carlisle; $128,600

Cheryl L. Schock to Everstar Carlisle LLC, 312 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle; $142,800

