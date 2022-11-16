BreakingNews
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Current cases:

22CV0530: Kevin Richards v. Gabriel Finfrock, Ohio Department of Medicaid, USAA General Indemnity Co, personal injury.

22CV0531: Raymond Clark v. Equifax Information Services LLC, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Innovis Data Solutions, Inc., Universal Heating & Cooling, LLC, breach of contract.

22CV0532: Melinda Howard, Robert Howard v. Edward Ford, breach of contract.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Donald D. Robertson to Danielle Bentley, 11297 Broadgauge Road, South Vienna, $354,900.

Peter Zaweski to Eric and Teresa Zaweski, 10876 Mechanicsburg-Catawba Road, Mechanicsburg; none.

Peter Zaweski to Eric and Teresa Zaweski, 10836 Mechanicsburg-Catawba Road, Mechanicsburg; none.

Caleb and Payton Rice to Brandon David and Kelsie Marie Wirth, 2835 Oxford Drive, Springfield; $233,300.

Byron and Tanya Walters to Danielle B. and Zachary A. Crislip, 245 Hedge Dr., Springfield; $220,000.

Storm Marc William to Comfort Living LLC, 782 Shrine Road, Springfield; $110,000.

Jack J. and Rita M. Hollingsworth to Alison and Jay North, 450 Leander Drive, Springfield; $453,400.

Ryan J. and Lindsay B. Daulton to Todd and Amy Graves, East Possum Road, Springfield; $165,000.

David E. Young to David E. Young, trustee, 448 Brust Drive, Springfield; none.

Richards L. Williams to Teresa L. Bortle, 1629 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; $60,000.

Craig A. and Catherine A. Stevens to Kelsie Jo Hatfield, 636 Neosha Ave., Springfield; none.

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Defendant George Wagner IV takes the stand
2
Money will provide more wellness and staffing support for Springfield...
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
These 11 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Springfield Symphony has return pianist for weekend concert
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top