23CV0052: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Serve Treasurer, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid, Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns ad their spouses, if any of Betty J. Murray, Unknown Address, Unknown Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Executors, Administrators and Assigns and their spouses, if and of Gilbert M. Murray aka Gilbert Murray aka Gilbert M. Murray Sr. aka Gilbert Murray Sr., Unknown Address, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Gilbert M. Murray aka Gilbert Murray aka Gilbert M. Murray Sr. aka Gilbert Murray Sr., foreclosure.

23CV0053: Christopher Ebner v. Stephanie McCloud, Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Texas Roadhouse, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0054: ERIE INSURANCE COMPANY, Midwest First Star Inc. v. Danielle Ward, personal injury.

23CV0055: The Richwood Banking Company sbm to Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield v. Clark County Treasurer A.B. Graham Building, James Does and Jane Does, names and addresses unknown, the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatees, Beneficiaries, Next of Kin, Executors, Administrators, Personal Representatives and Assigns of Carolyn M. Smith Deceased and their unknown spouses, if any, John Doe, name unknown, the Unknown Spouse, if any, of Mesha Denise Smith, John Does and Jan Does, names and addresses unknown, the Unknown Guardians of Minor and/or Incompetent Heirs of Carolyn M. Smith, Deceased, MB Financial Bank, N. A., Mesha Denise Smith, foreclosure.

Property transfers:

Carl J. North to Carl North, trustee, 1524 W. Rose St., Springfield; $0.

City of Springfield to Gyasi Jones, 826 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jermaine Thorpe to Jose A. J. Flores, 900 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $32,500.

Adrian T. and Evelyn R> Berrien to Edilma G. Roblero, 827 W. Perrin Ave., Springfield; $15,000.