24CV0193: Michael L. Brunett v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Victory Express Inc., workers compensation.

24CV0194: Brandon A. Winburn v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Navistar Inc., workers compensation.

24CV0195: Roof Guard Roofing And Restoration LLC v. Eric Mynhier, action for money.

24CV0196: Eric T. Juergens, Madison Avenue Pharmacy v. State Of Ohio Board Of Pharmacy, admin.

24CV0197: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. Jacqualyn Jo Thobe, Jared M. Thobe, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

24CV0198: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Chad Koster, Chad M. Koster, Stephanie J. Koster, Unknown Spouse if any, of Stephanie J. Koster, Unknown Spouse, if any of, Chad Koster, foreclosure.

24CV0199: Lendmark Financial Services, LLC v. Stephanie Burton, complaint for damages.

24CV0200: Trisha Paugh v. Bluecross Blueshield of Illinois, Charles Fyffe, Ohio Department of Medicaid, UnitedHealthCare of Ohio, Inc., personal injury.

24CV0201: Sheldon M. Craig v. Nationwide General Insurance Company, Gilberto Rodriguez, complaint for damages.

24CV0202: Benjamin Cantrell, Ashley Cullers v. Branch Insurance Exchange, Goosehead Insurance, action for money.

Marriage licenses:

Emma E. Price, 26, of Ona, WV, registered nurse and Brian C. Gibbs, 27, of Ona, WV, teacher.

Derek P. Woodruff, 19, of Springfield, maintenance tech and Emma A. Wade, 21, of Springfield, office coordinator.

Property transfers:

Leeanne Gammie to Leeanne M. Gammie, trustee, 9045 Chillicothe Pike, South Charleston; $0.

Randy and Tracy Wood to Tracy Wood, 5120 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $0.

Christine Gump to Jordan and James Lape, 7 E. Main St., South Vienna; $228,000.

Christine Gump to Jordan and James Lape, 18 S. Urbana St., South Vienna; $228,000.

Matthew Trimble to Matthew and Kimberly D. Trimble, 3298 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $0.

James A. and Marilyn L. Rader to James E. Rader, 6622 Emerald Ave., Enon; $0.

Robert T. Taylor to Vicky Torch, 3024 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $230,100.

Mary K. and David W. Garrick to John Gresham, 5905 Garrison Road, Enon; $443,100.

Connie L. Bittner to Kelli L. Turner and Kathleen S. Anderson, 144 Sunny Brook Trail, Enon; $0.

Linda L. Shaffer and Deborah L. Binegar to Sarah Cook, 5763 Twitchell Road, Springfield; $258,000.

Miguel and Vilma L. Ten to Karen M. Blaker and Brian J. Klay, 3998 Windy Ridge Road, Springfield; $485,500.

Melvin F. Earley to Vilma I. and Miguel Ten, 5866 Oldham Drive, Springfield; $239,900.

Robert and Cynthia Muller to APNJ Properties LLC, 687 Hiser Ave., Springfield; $0.

Tony L. Howard to Tony L. Howard, trustee, 5110 Brookshire Lane, Springfield; $0.