Current cases:

23CV0531: U.S Bank National Association, as trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, national association, as trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association, as trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-B v. Gloria J. Holloway, the unknown spouse, if any, Clark County Treasurer, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Carrie M. Newman, 27, of Springfield, LPN and Carl A. Brown, 30, of Springfield, service advisor.

Phanie Jules, 51, of Springfield, merchant and Jean C. Clermont, 49, of Springfield, sewer.

Brant L. Reed, 24, of Springfield, auto tech and Logan M. Harris, 27, of Springfield, CNA.

Riley A. Snyder, 26, of Justin, Texas, nurse and Daniel P. Rotroff, 26, of South Solon, farm hand.

Property transfers:

Jacqueline Edwards to Tina M. and Jerome Turner, 4212 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; $198,000.

Norma Rader to Ronny L. Rader, 3836 Lawrenceville Drive, Springfield; none.

Nathan M. McClure and Erin R. Howard to Nathan M. McClure, 5827 Willowdale Road, Springfield; none.

Jean L. and Steven P. Carse to Steven P. Carse, 5531 Knollwood Road, Springfield; none.

David I. Conley II to Ethan J. Conley, 4975 Selma Pike, Springfield; $90,000.

Joseph and Anna C. Shouvlin to Dirk and Harley Severt, 8240 Selma Pike, South Charleston; $315,000.

David E. Williams and Cheryl L. Gram, 4311 Springfield-Xenia Drive, Springfield; none.