Current cases:

23CV0700: Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Craig Miller II, Austin Retherford, breach of contract.

23CV0701: Mark W. Enos v. Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Vantage Aging, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Alastair E. Dela Cruz, 24, of Springfield, Air Force and Brooke A. Kehoe, 24, of Alexandria, VA, Air Force.

Curtis G. Browning, 32, of Springfield, firefighter/realtor and Marcela D. Leon Darve, 25, of Springfield, none.

Jeffrey I. Short, 26, of Springfield, developmental specialist and Mackenzie P. Ransome, 26, of Springfield, veterinary technician.

Nicholas M. King, 27, of Springfield, manager and Joseph L. Yongue, Jr., 26, of Springfield, coordinator.

Property transfers:

Savannah C. and Thomas E. Halderman Jr. to Nicole and Travis Wooten, 5176 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $295,000.

Vennis J. Williams Jr. to Roy J. and Sarah D. Moore, 4764 Sullivan Road, Springfield; $63,000.

JS One LLC to Golden Rod LLC, 17-19, 21-27, 49 E. Xenia St., Enon; $640,000.

Joyce Wampler, trustee to Sebastian Conner, 720 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; $219,500.

Robert S. and Kathleen G. Kline to Andrew and Kathryn A. Harris, 3480 Sandalwood Ave., Springfield; $205,000.

Jerry L. and Cynthia Casto to James H. and Brylin T. Winkle, 2921 Ashlar Drive, Springfield; $200,000.

Aimee D. Cadle to AC, 4731 Mesa Lane, Springfield; none.

Lori Sanders to James P. and Sarah M. Davidson, 4235 Tacoma St., Springfield; $240,000.

Max K. Aker to Jason L. Cadle, 4891 Brannan Drive West, Springfield; $157,000.

James W. and Helen P. Bard, trustees to Helen P. Bard, trustee, 1333 Student Ave., Springfield; none.