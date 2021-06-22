springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

21CV0173: U.S. Bank National Association Not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of the New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-NPL2 v. Clark County Treasurer, Daniel Price, Pamela Price, foreclosure.

21CV0174: Brenda Claypool v. AllState Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Dora Foulke, Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois Inc., personal injury.

21CV0175: Rodolfo Davila v. Amanda Davila, breach of contract.

21CV0176: Stephanie Ward v. Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Greenon Local School District, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0177: Jeremy Plummer v. Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Francine Goldberg, Jason Goldberg, Nationwide Insurance Company, United Healthcare Services Inc., complaint for damages.

All filings are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Massiel Mendez De Los Santos, 37, of Springfield none and Henry Miller, 60, of Springfield, manager.

Property transfers:

Brenda A. and Richard H. Longshore Trustees to Morgan Shuttleworth, 956 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $165,000

Waylord and Clara Burchett Trustees to Clara Burchett Trustee, 227 W. Main St., Medway; no fee

Allen Humphreys to Romna Dennis, 837 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Genisis 7 Properties Limited to Dustin L. Jessup, 1242 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $145,000

Barbara Lynn Collins to Eric Dale and Lori Anne Collins, 365 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee

Laura L. Schmitt to Lura Lee Schmitt Trustee, 4595 W. National Road Rear, Springfield; no fee

Cynthia Marie and Dale Brett Collins to Cynthia Marie Collins, 929 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee

