Current cases:
21CV0173: U.S. Bank National Association Not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of the New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-NPL2 v. Clark County Treasurer, Daniel Price, Pamela Price, foreclosure.
21CV0174: Brenda Claypool v. AllState Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, Dora Foulke, Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois Inc., personal injury.
21CV0175: Rodolfo Davila v. Amanda Davila, breach of contract.
21CV0176: Stephanie Ward v. Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Greenon Local School District, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0177: Jeremy Plummer v. Allied Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Francine Goldberg, Jason Goldberg, Nationwide Insurance Company, United Healthcare Services Inc., complaint for damages.
All filings are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Massiel Mendez De Los Santos, 37, of Springfield none and Henry Miller, 60, of Springfield, manager.
Property transfers:
Brenda A. and Richard H. Longshore Trustees to Morgan Shuttleworth, 956 Aspen Road, New Carlisle; $165,000
Waylord and Clara Burchett Trustees to Clara Burchett Trustee, 227 W. Main St., Medway; no fee
Allen Humphreys to Romna Dennis, 837 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee
Genisis 7 Properties Limited to Dustin L. Jessup, 1242 Frayne Dr., New Carlisle; $145,000
Barbara Lynn Collins to Eric Dale and Lori Anne Collins, 365 Weinland St., New Carlisle; no fee
Laura L. Schmitt to Lura Lee Schmitt Trustee, 4595 W. National Road Rear, Springfield; no fee
Cynthia Marie and Dale Brett Collins to Cynthia Marie Collins, 929 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; no fee