Current cases:
23CV0075: R&A Fields, Inc. v. Armstrong Field Renovations c/o Mark Armstrong, Registrant, Armstrong Field Solutions, LLC c/o Mark Armstrong, Statutory Agent, Mark Armstrong, action for money.
23CV0076: Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Laura Cline, Robin Sheridan, Scott Sheridan, Larry Wear, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Larry Wear, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Laura Cline. foreclosure.
23CV0077: U.S. Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, Elise Funderburgh, Greenlawn Village Condominium II Unit Owners’ Association, John Doe, Name Unknown, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Elise R. Funderburgh, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation State of Ohio, foreclosure.
23CV0078: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. to Tyler S. Davis, action for money.
23CV0079: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. to Andrea Lenoir, action for money.
23CV0080: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. to Jerry Springer, action for money.
23CV0081: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. to Latonya Martin, action for money.
23CV0082: Credit Acceptance Corporation to Ross McWhorter, Josh Thompson, breach of contract.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Joshua Scott Leet, 32, of New Carlisle, sales representative and Peyton Leigh Ellis, 22, of New Carlisle, cosmetic sales manager.
Mathew Eric Daniel Batterton, 28, of Springfield, streamer to Tabitha Marie Seabrook, 29, of Springfield, press operator.
Property transfers:
Jane D. Maynard to Tina Jones, 2514 Beatrice St., Springfield; $93,000.