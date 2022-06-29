22CV0280: JPMorgan Chase Bank National Association v. Clark County Treasurer, American General Financial Services Inc., John Doe, foreclosure.

22CV0281: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust As Trustee for PNPMS Trust III v. Associates Financial Services Company, Inc. S/B/M Associates Financial Services Corporation C/O The Corporation Trust Company Corporation Trust Center, Carie A. Fraley, Carie Rice, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation c/o Ohio Attorney General Collections Enforcement, Clark County Treasurer, unknown spouse, if any, of Carie A. Fraley, foreclosure.

22CV0282: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC C/O Flagstar Bank, FSB v. Derek Gad, Erica Gad, Corrin Harper, Kyle Harper, Douglas Klang III, Megan Klang, Alexander Saglia, Zoe Scaglia, State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services C/O Office of Legal and Acquisition Services, State of Ohio Department of Medicaid c/o Ohio Attorney General, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Legatee, Executors, Administrators, Spouses and Assigns, and the Unknown Guardians of minor and or incompetent heirs of Elsie L. Klang, deceased, address unknown, foreclosure.

22CV0283: Alyssa Greene v. Nathan Shelton, The Gateway Mortgage Company Clarence Knippa, registered agent, other civil.

22CV0284: Crystal L. Burnett v. IPL Dayton Inc., Stephanie B. McCloud, Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

22CV0285: Ashlee Lyons v. Navistar Inc., Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, notice of appeal/civil.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Jodi Lynn Day, 41, of Springfield, director and Raymond Joseph Mercer, 45, of Springfield, driver.