23CV0849: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. v. Jennifer S. Bowshier, Clark County Treasurer, Unknown Spouse of Jennifer S. Bowshier, foreclosure.

23CV0850: Snezana Prculovski v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Aldi Inc. Ohio, bureau of workers comp appeal.

23CV0851: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Callie A. Ball, action for money.

23CV0852: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Tyresha Frederick, action for money.

Property transfers:

Kyle W. Artis to Kevin Sharman, 1936-1942 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $180,000.

Timothy B. and Catherine A. Coffelt, trustees to Maegan and David M. Benne, 1520 Woodedge Road, Springfield; $412,500.

Ian Fiduccia to Elliot M. Martin and Mary Yontz, 108 E. Third St., Springfield; $171,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Brian D. Ridgeway, 405 Warren Drive, Springfield; $169,900.

Lynne J. Blankenship and Douglas J. Wollenberg to Lynne J. Blankenship and Douglas J. Wollenberg, 227 E. Third St., Springfield; $0.