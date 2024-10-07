24CV0751: FundBox INC. v. Shawn Long, SCPC LLC, action for money.

24CV0752: Ford Motor Credit Company LLC v. Andrew M. Belair, action for money.

24CV0753: Mariner Finance LLC v. William H. Woods IV, action for money.

24CV0754: Mariner Finance LLC v. Jamie A. Reeder, Tristan Noah Allen Reeder, action for money.

24CV0755: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Kaitlyn Adams, Dustin Davis, action for money.

24CV0756: Eagle Loan Company of Ohio, Inc. v. Vincent A. Corner, action for money.

24CV0757: Dumi Mathurin v. Geico, Daytona K. Kellough, personal injury.

24CV0758: Christopher Musick v. American Family Insurance Company, action for money.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Mark G. and Susan L. Russell to Kellie Shaw, 215 S. Broadmoor Blvd., Springfield; $301,000.

Justin L. and Heather N. Avery to Tara L. and Mark T. Koyl Sr., 111 Dover St., Springfield; $255,000.

Marueen Russell, trustee to Roo & Moose LLC, 104 Trenton Place, Springfield; $185,000.

David B. Galluch to G Team Real Estate LLC, 370 Terrace Drive, Springfield; $0.

John D. Burgess to Courtney N. Givens, 329 Andrews Lane, New Carlisle; $165,000.

Double E. Properties LLC to Lawrence Marvel, 1493 N. Hampton Road, New Carlisle; $100,000.

Lowell T. Barron to Andrew W. Dwillis, 629 Brumbaugh Drive, New Carlisle; $167,900.

Keith Grimm Sr. to Keith L. Grimm Jr., 1205, 1241, 1277, 1305, 1351, 1509 N. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $0.

Jesse T. and Kaitlyn Lewis to Travis and Amy Parker, 502 W. Lincoln St., New Carlisle; $260,000.

Andrew B. Althouse to Michael A. Althouse, 3400 Hanson Road, Springfield; $0.

Guy E. Worthington to Jarrod C. and Sara Timmons, 2515 Troy Road, Springfield; $160,000.

Terry L. Goheen to Shandra Forsha, 4905 Willowdale Road, Springfield; $210,000.

Florian Pippig and Christina Liston to Christina Liston, 2908 Poplar Drive, Springfield; $0.

Double E. Properties LLC to David Odette, 1327 Victory Road, Springfield; $229,000.

Thompson Farmland LLC to Christian Bros Meat Company LLC, 4122 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield; $150,000.

Scott O. and Kimberly Quesenberry to Scott O. Quesenberry, 7776 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $0.

Kathleen McDonald to Zackary K. and Lillian C. Harrier, 2740 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $45,000.

Trina Ross to Joseph Smith, 3000 Rebert Pike, Springfield; $250,000.

Adam D. and Katherine M. Niederhiser to Lindsey R. and Kevin P. Johnson, 2000 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $390,000.

Elizabeth A. Stacy to Nicholas E. Zimmerman, 5880 Wynn Road, Springfield; $135,000.

Harold L. Johns to Pamela N. Bates, 2011 Willow Run Circle, Enon; $0.

Timothy D. Devore and Jane E. Barbara to Brian D. Gourilis, 575 Brunswick Drive, Enon; $200,000.

Jack R. and Elisa M. Remsberg to Elisa M. Remsberg, 4680 Mumper Road, Springfield; $0.

Judith Roby to Jennifer Thomas and Taylor Gueth, 6315 Floyd Drive, Springfield; $359,000.

Timothy R. Adkins to Eric and Brittany Mata, 3980 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $398,000.

Karen M. and Thomas J. Payton Jr. to Brant P. Cornelison and Lori J. Hisey, 4069 Mechanicsburg Road, Springfield; $450,000.

Brad A. Baker to Tyler A. White and Lindsey G. Phillips, 4844 Lehigh Drive, Springfield; $250,000.

Pamela F. Davis to Daniel J. and Katelynn E. Kulp, 4360 Helena Drive, Springfield; $250,000.

Saundra L. and Benjamin A. Miller Jr. to Casey and Robbie Segrest, 4255 Camelot Drive, Springfield; $252,500.

Roger E. and Linda S. Hamilton to John M. Rogers and Barbara J. Kaiser, 1670 Calais Drive, Springfield; $280,000.

Daniel and Ashley Cearley to Michael Ebbing, 4820 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $225,000.

Edward C. Massie to Barbara S. Massie, 4234 Anoka St., Springfield; $0.

Edward A. and Cathy S. Icenhour to Brian and Rebecca Badenhop, 5311 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $295,000.

Janie A. Jackson to Brandi Lyons, 1411 Erika Drive, Springfield; $265,000.

James R. and Erica M. Bowden to Darlene M. Walls, 7953 Detrick-Jordan Pike, New Carlisle; $90,000.

Charles M. Unger to Drake B. W. McCombs, 4054 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $102,500.

Mark A. and Angel L. Staten to Lacey R. and Alexander D. McCarter, 11061 Collins-Arbogast Road, South Vienna; $484,400.