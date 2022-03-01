Clark County Commission: Federal relief funds allocated for dispatch center, reentry services

Explore Site of proposed housing development in New Carlisle already sold

The $300,000 allocated toward the reentry services will cover the costs of programming, as well as personnel-related expenses.

The county once had a reentry services coalition geared toward assisting people preparing to leave incarceration, and this new department, and a position for a director to lead it, will be created to assist people who are preparing to leave incarceration.

“It will be very nice to have somebody establish those goals and a plan so we know what we’re working toward,” said commissioner Melanie Flz Wilt.

ARPA dollars can fund resources that respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and the dispatch center allots local law enforcement the ability to promote public safety, according to the commission. ARPA money can also fund behavioral health services in incarceration settings and diversion programs from the criminal justice system.

The money authorized to cover the fees is part of the $26 million allocated to Clark County from the $1.9 trillion ARPA that President Joe Biden signed into law in March. A total of $350 billion was allocated to help local governments across the country reeling from pandemic impact.

The commissioners have allocated millions in ARPA funds for various projects, such as for the reimbursement to the general fund for pandemic-related losses in revenue, the reimbursement of employee paid administrative leave and the funding of technology for the county’s dispatch center, expected to open this year.

Commissioners also approved ARPA spending for a stormwater improvement project for Enon-Xenia Road to help alleviate flooding in the area and for a fiber optic project to service county-owned buildings, as well as a safety improvement project for Spangler Road.

In November 2021, the commission also authorized $800,000 of spending toward a project to extend the waterline that runs near Park Layne. Another $220,000 was allocated in January to cover assistance expenses of Clark County veterans seeking aid through the county veterans office.