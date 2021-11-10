Clark County Combined Health District receives $42,000 federal traffic safety grant

The Clark County Combined Health District was awarded $42,000 in federal traffic safety funding for the 2022 fiscal year by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO).
“Partnerships are crucial to the success of any safety effort and we are committed to working with community and state partners to address traffic safety concerns in Clark County,” said Leslie Stine, coordinator for the Safe Communities Coalition for Clark County, in a press release.
In 2020, a total of 23 fatal crashes were reported in Clark County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. As of last month, 19 fatal crashes were reported in the county.
The health district identified seat belt usage, excessive speed and public awareness of traffic safety as impacting the safety and welfare of Clark County residents, the release said.
The health district will use the grant funds to work with local businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies to educate the community on proper use of seat belts and the importance of maintaining safe speeds while on the roadways, the release said.
The funds are passed through OTSO from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas such as restraint use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youthful drivers.
Competitive grant proposals are accepted and reviewed by OTSO.
The federal fiscal year 2022′s competitive grant process solicited grant proposals from state agencies, nonprofits, colleges, universities, hospitals, political subdivisions and other interested groups within selected Ohio counties and jurisdictions.
