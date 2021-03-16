Bethel, Pleasant townships join Clark County 911 dispatch operations

The two townships are the first group to authorize dispatching contracts with the county after the City of Springfield reached a deal with the commission in late November. Although the county has received verbal or written confirmation that all Clark County emergency management personnel, excluding Green Twp., will sign on to join the new center.

The new $5 million 9-1-1 communications facility is currently being built on Home Road in the former Clark County Department of Job and Family Services Children’s Home. The current 3,800-square-foot facility will be repurposed as an office and training facility while a 3,300-square-foot addition will house all 9-1-1 dispatch operations.