Bethel, Pleasant townships join Clark County 911 dispatch operations

The Board of Clark County Commissioners has authorized contracts with Bethel and Pleasant townships to join the county’s 9-1-1 dispatching center.
The two townships are the first group to authorize dispatching contracts with the county after the City of Springfield reached a deal with the commission in late November. Although the county has received verbal or written confirmation that all Clark County emergency management personnel, excluding Green Twp., will sign on to join the new center.
The new $5 million 9-1-1 communications facility is currently being built on Home Road in the former Clark County Department of Job and Family Services Children’s Home. The current 3,800-square-foot facility will be repurposed as an office and training facility while a 3,300-square-foot addition will house all 9-1-1 dispatch operations.
Renovations and construction on the center were completed in late-November, however, operations at the center have not begun yet due to the length of time it is taking to install the new equipment needed at the facility.
The new equipment installed will in accordance with Ohio’s Next Generation 9-1-1 state requirements that call for dispatching services to be more advanced. That means the public will be able to send digital content to dispatchers like GPS locations, audio and video recording, pictures and text messages.
Operations are projected to begin at the new facility in the next couple of months.