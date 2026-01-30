Clark, Champaign schools receive more than $166K in school bus safety grants

“The (program) will help ensure safer travel for Ohio students through safety upgrades to existing buses and the addition of advanced safety features on new buses,” department officials said.

Potential safety upgrades include seat belts, external school bus cameras, lane departure warning systems and other optional enhancements outlined by the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group.

Clark County schools received a total of $86,622, including $6,244 to Clark-Shawnee Local, $32,647 to Greenon Local, $38,127 to Northeastern Local and $10,604 to Northwestern Local.

Champaign County schools received a total of $79,487, including $11,735 to Graham Local, $19,455 to Mechanicsburg Exempted Village, $12,774 to Triad Local, $23,484 to Urbana City and $12,039 to West Liberty-Salem Local.

Other area county schools that received grants:

-Butler County schools received a total of $57,210, including $25,215 to Fairfield City, $7,414 to Hamilton City and $24,581 to Ross Local.

-Greene County schools received a total of $175,478, including $88,160 to Beavercreek City, $33,152 to Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local, $7,600 to Cedar Cliff Local, $41,566 to Fairborn City and $5,000 to Yellow Springs Exempted Village.

-Logan County schools received a total of $46,030, including $16,612 to Indian Lake Local and $29,418 to Bellefontaine City.

-Montgomery County schools received a total of $360,701, including $227,578 to Dayton City, $50,684 to Kettering City, $34,365 to Mad River Local, $43,074 to Northmont City and $5,000 to Salem Christian Academy.

-Miami County schools received a total of $86,783, including $40,616 to Bethel Local, $8,191 to Bradford Exempted Village, $5,000 to Covington Exempted Village, $9,651 to Piqua City and $23,325 to Troy City.

-Preble County schools received a total of $17,958, including $5,988 to Preble Shawnee Local and $11,970 to Tri-County North Local.

-Warren County schools received a total of $363,112, including $151,476 to Lebanon City, $138,776 to Little Miami Local, $64,983 to Mason City and $7,877 to Springboro Community City.

All schools and districts that applied for funding for eligible safety features received an award. For a full list of awardees, visit the ODEW announcement. For more information about the program, visit the Ohio School Bus Safety Grant Program webpage.