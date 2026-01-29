Cedarville to host annual ‘Shark Tank’-style competition for student entrepreneurs

The five finalists, who progressed through multiple rounds of judging, will present their faith-driven businesses concepts, “many of which were first sparked in classrooms, dorm rooms and late-night conversations,” to a panel of business leaders during the live event, according to a release from the university.

Among the finalists are twin brothers John and Josiah Hardaway, senior information technology majors from Atoka, Tennessee, and founders of Twin Sentries Security, a startup designed to help churches and nonprofits protect digital assets against online attacks.

“Twin Sentries Security was developed with the purpose of equipping churches and small businesses to steward their digital resources well,” said the Hardaways. “We believe God calls everyone to be good stewards of what He has entrusted to them.”

The other finalists will present concepts such as a restaurant rewards app aimed at supporting small-town businesses and a smoothie company geared toward the Cedarville community.

“Each idea addresses real-world challenges while integrating a biblical approach to business. In a landscape where students across the country are launching ventures with both financial and social impact, The Pitch gives Cedarville students the opportunity to make their ideas come to life,” according to university officials.

This year, the competition will shift in format to be a single, unified event, with the addition of high-energy video content that sets the pace for the rest of the event and works to keep the audience engaged. Organizers expect the highest attendance and participation yet.

“We will have more resources, more time and more manpower to make this Pitch even better,” said Ben Ormsbee, assistant director of The Pitch. “We’ve structured the event to help people get inspired and excited about entrepreneurship.”

Attendees will participate in a red carpet-style pre-show experience that includes interviews with judges and contestants, previews of student business concepts and booths featuring local Cedarville startups such as Entrepreneurs for Christ (EFC).

The winning team will receive $1,000 to help them make the business concept into a practical product for consumers. Second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch the livestream at tinyurl.com/4pehueuf.