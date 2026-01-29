Wittenberg University names director of Hagen Center

“As a Wittenberg student, I dreamed of one day helping to strengthen the connection between our campus and the Springfield community,” Collier said.

“In 2002, I was fortunate to step into that role, and I’ve remained ever since because of my love for the work and the incredible support of our partners, students, faculty and staff ... I’m excited to continue building even deeper ties between the university and our community — enriching both in the process.”

Brian Yontz, provost and professor of education, said Collier has played a key role in advancing the university’s civic engagement mission and has focused on “deepening community partnerships” and leading the Civic Engagement Internship program.

“Kristen has mentored countless Wittenberg students in both examining their role and responsibility in community but also helping them explore how to apply their gifts and talents toward good work in the Springfield community and beyond,” he said.

“After talking with various alumni and Springfield partners, a common theme emerged — Kristen has a steady and holistic understanding of college students’ development of a civic identity and a clear understanding of the opportunities to help the Springfield community thrive. She sees herself not only as someone who listens, but as someone who helps to shape personal and civic narratives.”

Collier currently serves on the Clark County Reentry Housing Coalition, chairs the Springfield Promise Neighborhood board, provides an annual presentation on servant citizenship for Leadership Clark County, chairs the Youth Empowerment Taskforce and is a member of the Partners in Prevention Coalition. She also served as a member of the advisory council for Ohio Campus Compact and is on the Sheltered Inc. board.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Wittenberg in English and her Master of Education in college student personnel administration from James Madison University.

Before joining the university, Collier managed the service-learning program and served as a residence hall director at Otterbein University, and spent four years as a senior academic advisor for undeclared and underprepared students at Northern Kentucky University.