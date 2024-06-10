Clark, Champaign schools, library to offer free summer meals to kids

The program will be held through Aug. 2 for students 18 and under.

Free lunch will be provided at:

Clark County Public Library Southgate Branch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clark County Public Library Main Branch from noon to 1 p.m.

Ronez Manor and Lincoln Elementary from 1 to 2 p.m.

Police Substation, 17 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA) and Springfield High School from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

All locations will be closed on Juneteenth and Independence Day.

If interested in participating in the program, families should visit scsdoh.org/summer for more information and to complete a survey to help volunteers prepare an appropriate amount of food for each location.

The Summer Food Program is made possible through the partnerships of the district, county library, Wallick Communities, GISA and the police division.

Explore Wittenberg partners with Indiana Tech for engineering pathway

Urbana City Schools will offer free meals to all children age 18 and under through Aug. 9.

Meals will be provided at:

Urbana PreK-8, 1673 S. U.S. Highway 68, with breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday through June 27.

Urbana High School, 500A Washington Ave., with breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Aug. 9.

Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, with breakfast from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. through Aug. 9.

The mobile lunch bus will provide meals through Aug. 2 at:

Rollings Hills Mobile Home Park, 5579 Springfield Urbana Pike, from 10:45 to 11:10 a.m.

South Elementary School, 725 S. Main St., from 12 to 12:25 p.m.

Jerusalem 2nd Baptist Church, 1036 S. High St., from 11:25 to 11:50 a.m.

Gwynne Village Apartments, 719 Mosgrove St., from 12:45 to 1:10 p.m.

In partnership with the Mechanicsburg Public Library, free meals will be offered for kids at Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church.

The program will run from June 17 to Aug. 12 for children ages 18 and under and adults ages 19-21 who have been identified as having a mental or physical disability and are following Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) through their current enrollment in educational programs.

Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays at the church, 42 N. Main St. in Mechanicsburg.

Each week, people can pick up seven breakfast and seven lunches to take home, which are shelf-stable. Breakfasts include cereal, 1% white milk and 100% fruit juice or craisins. Lunches include a whole grain, protein, fruit pouch or craisins, veggie juice and 1% white milk. Monthly menus will be given out at food pickup or can be viewed on the library’s website.

Youths are able to pick up their own meals or adults can pick up for their children, who do not need to be present. Grandparents, babysitters, siblings or other adults can pick up for youth with a permission form signed by the parent or guardian. Forms can be picked up at the library.

For questions, call 937-834-2004 and ask for Rebecca.

Urbana and Mechanicsburg’s programs are through the Summer Food Service Program, which is now called SUN meals. For more information or to find a location, call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (486479) or visit https://education.ohio.gov/Topics/Student-Supports/Food-and-Nutrition/Summer-Food-Service-Program.