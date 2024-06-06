Wittenberg partners with Indiana Tech for engineering pathway

“I’m very grateful for the faculty and administration of Wittenberg and Indiana Tech collaborating on a partnered academic program,” said Provost Brian Yontz, “Without a doubt, these types of collaborations are the future of higher education, and I’m proud that our institutions are on the forefront of this work.”

The new five-year program, administered through Wittenberg’s Department of Physics, will combine the university’s critical thinking, immersive research and problem-solving skills with Indiana’s expansive, high-tech learning options, officials said.

“Our partnership with Wittenberg University offers students a unique opportunity to earn impactful degrees from not one, but two high-quality universities with long histories of preparing students to succeed in their careers and in life,” said Steve Herendeen, Indiana Tech’s vice president for Enrollment Management. “Through this innovative dual degree program, students will earn both (degrees) in five years. The experience and skills they develop while earning their degrees will position them extremely well for success in the economy of today and tomorrow.”

Herendeen said today’s tech-driven employers are looking for graduates of science, technology, engineering and math-related fields.

Between 2023-33, the number of engineering jobs is expected to grow from 3% to 12% depending on the track pursued with the median wage being around $97,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The program liaison at Wittenberg will be professor of physics Elizabeth George, 2014 Ohio Professor of the Year and director of the university’s pre-engineering program, with the physics department providing on campus support for students seeking this dual-degree. Indiana Tech director of admissions Jeri Burkhart will be the primary contact and liaison at that institution.

Indiana Tech’s bachelor’s in engineering offers students the opportunity to create their own track of engineering study by choosing 18 credit hours of courses from several programs including computer engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and industrial and manufacturing engineering.

Wittenberg’s bachelor’s in physics will continue to be face-to-face, with some online Indiana Tech courses to count as elective credits toward the 126 credits required for graduation.

University students with a minimum 2.5 GPA can apply to Indiana Tech’s dual degree B.S. in engineering online degree program. While enrolled, students will complete Wittenberg courses to meet the requirements for the B.A. in physics, along with additional online courses to meet the requirements for Indiana Tech’s degree program. To receive the B.S. in engineering, students must meet the graduation requirements approved by Indiana Tech at the time of the student’s admission to that college.

For more information on Wittenberg’s pathway, visit www.wittenberg.edu/academics/engineering-pathway, and for Indiana Tech’s program, visit https://academics.indianatech.edu/programs/general-engineering/.