Clark County high school seniors share concerns, excitements about final year

Those responding to a series of questions from the Springfield News-Sun include:

Mina Brown, Emmanuel Christian Academy National Honor Society president.

Kylie Corbitt, Southeastern High School FFA president, junior class secretary student council and junior class president.

Connor Crankshaw, Kenton Ridge High School communications intern and treasurer for the marching band.

Lily Hatton, Springfield High School member of student council and National Honor Society.

Josie Jennings, Global Impact STEM Academy president of the FFA executive officer team (the school’s equivalent of student government).

Reagan Judy, Northeastern High School student government president and communications intern.

Anna Kavanagh, Catholic Central student ambassador and junior vice president of student council.

Kaitlyn O’Callaghan, Northwestern High School student body president and cheer captain for the varsity cheer teams.

Kaylee Smith, Greenon High School class president.

Benjamin Orr, Shawnee High School member of student council executive board.

Below are the students’ responses to News-Sun’s questions, with some editing for space.

What is a top concern for students in your grade and why?

Brown: I see a lot of students in my grade struggling with self motivation. It’s something I struggle with often. One of the things I’ve been learning is that you have to find out what is making you not want to do the task. Maybe the reason you don’t want to do your homework isn’t because you hate math, but because you haven’t been prioritizing your health and sleep, and your mind is simply too tired.

Corbitt: A top concern for students in my grade is trying to decide what to do after graduation — whether it be deciding on a major and a college, a technical school, the military, or the job force.

Crankshaw: A large concern, before starting the school year, has been scheduling. The entire process can be very rigorous, tedious, and stressful, making sure you’re taking the classes you need and want to take.

Hatton: I feel that the top concern for students in my grade is figuring out our next step. Everyone is trying to figure out college, trade school, or jobs and just overall what to do after we graduate.

Jennings: For the first time in our life, we have the chance to choose who and where we want to be. One of the main concerns for my classmates is penciling out the next chapter of our lives and making the most of the time together that we have left.

Judy: Senior students want our school to start recycling to help the environment.

Kavanagh: A top concern for students in our grade is figuring out what we plan to do after high school. Over the next year, we have a lot of important decisions to make about our education, career, and lifestyle.

O’Callaghan: I think that a top concern for our senior class is just moving on to the next phase in life, whether that be college, getting a job, or just leaving high school.

Smith: I believe the top concern for the students in my grade is what’s next and where do we go from here? Many people I’ve talked to have had a hard time finding out what comes after school.

Who has been the best positive influence on your life and why?

Brown: One of the best positive influences I have in my life is my dance teacher, Mrs. Clark. She has been a mentor in my life for about six years and her example has helped me grow as a person. She is always patient when working with anyone and makes sure to care for all of the members/students as people, not just as dancers.

Corbitt: The agriculture teacher, Mrs. Simpson, has had the best positive influence on my life. I have learned about the importance of agriculture in our world from her, which has led me to want to impact it in my future.

Crankshaw: Mrs. Viangie Gibson. Every time we’re in class she makes it interesting and fun. She’s always pushing people to do better at every aspect of life no matter what.

Hatton: The best positive influence on my life I would say is my big sister. She showed me what it looked like to really work hard in school, but how to enjoy every moment just the same.

Jennings: One teacher I’m extremely grateful for is my English teacher, Erika Graver. Mrs. Graver has guided me through leadership roles, been someone to lean on through uncertainties of high school and someone to laugh with.

Judy: My choir teacher, Mr. Wilson, has been the best positive influence in my life because he believes in me and encourages me to step out of my comfort zone.

Kavanagh: The best positive influence in my life has been my mom because she has always set a good example for me and my siblings. I aspire to be as caring and helpful to others as she is.

O’Callaghan: The best positive influence on my life has been my mom. She always has a positive attitude about everything and when she is not happy with a situation she makes sure to try and stay positive and look at it from a good perspective.

Smith: The people who have made the best positive influence on my life are some of my teachers such as my agriculture and biology teacher. They have gone above and beyond helping me pursue my dreams.

Orr: I have had too many positive influences to just pick one. If I had to pick a couple, I would say all of my teachers have helped me through life in so many different ways!

What are you looking forward to this school year?

Brown: This year, I’m really looking forward to helping my mom with her classroom. My mom has been teaching for years, sometimes out of our house, but she just started a new job after taking a few years off. It’s been an interesting transition, but also super helpful for me to see how she is dealing with her own transitions when I’m going to be going through my own transition out of high school and into college very soon.

Corbitt: I am looking forward to volleyball games, FFA functions, and senior activities.

Crankshaw: I look forward to working on art projects in my high school classes and college courses in both the fall and spring semesters.

Hatton: I am looking forward to playing my sports, going to football games and dances, and overall just soaking in my last high school experiences with my friends.

Jennings: I am excited to dive into the busyness of the school year. Between the buzz of college decisions, spending intentional time with family and friends, and my travels as part of my Ohio FFA Officer role, I know this school year will be nothing short of meaningful.

Judy: I am looking forward to all of the fun senior activities this school year.

Kavanagh: There is so much for me to look forward to going into my senior year. Most of our class has grown up together for the last 12 years and I think we’re all excited to finish high school together.

O’Callaghan: This school year I am looking forward to all of the fun senior activities that are planned and all of the sporting events/pep rallies.

Smith: This school year I’m looking forward to all the special senior moments and activities along with sports and spending time with friends.

Orr: This school year I am most looking forward to succeeding in my academics and staying involved as a student as much as I can!

What are your plans beyond high school?

Brown: I plan to attend college and get a BM in music performance with some supplemental courses in communication disorders. Then, I’d like to get a MA in music performance pedagogy and become a licensed speech language pathologist.

Corbitt: I plan to attend a four year university and pursue a degree in agriculture.

Crankshaw: I plan to major in graphic design with a minor in business or web development at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), Colorado University Denver, or Ringling College of Art and Design.

Hatton: I plan to go to college to pursue a degree in nursing. I want to become a nurse practitioner, so I would need at least my masters but maybe even a doctorate.

Jennings: Although I am still unsure exactly where, I plan to attend college to study agriculture business with a focus on pre-law. Eventually, I hope to be in a law related position where I can apply my agriculture experience or take on a role of business ownership and management.

Judy: My plans beyond high school are to go to Mount Vernon Nazarene University and study criminal justice, and then attend the State Highway Patrol Academy.

Kavanagh: I plan to go to college after high school. Even though I don’t know what I want to study, I am looking forward to the new experiences and opportunities that college has to offer.

O’Callaghan: Beyond high school, I plan on attending Bowling Green State University and studying criminology, while also continuing athletics by being a part of the cheerleading team.

Smith: After high school I plan to attend a four-year university where I plan to study animal science with an emphasis on pre-vet. After my first four years I plan to continue my education and pursue my doctorate in veterinary medicine.

Orr: My plans for the future are to obtain a four year degree in either precision agriculture or aviation and end up becoming a commercial airline pilot.

What advice do you have for freshmen?

Brown: Take the time to figure out what it is that you really enjoy and, if you’re planning to go to college, think about what you actually like to learn about and what job you want in the future.

Corbitt: My advice would be to not be afraid to ask for help. There are many great teachers who are always willing to help when it is needed. I would also tell them to get involved — play sports, join the band, be in the musical, join FFA, be on Student Council — find a way to connect and have fun.

Crankshaw: Get involved! Join clubs, and sports, and do as many opportunities as you can, whether it’s through classes or community service.

Hatton: My advice is to take your classes seriously and be yourself. High school grades are important and what you do now will affect your future, however don’t get so stressed that you forget to enjoy it!

Jennings: My advice to freshmen is to stay true to yourself and immerse yourself in every opportunity possible to find who and what you love.

Judy: The advice that I have for freshmen is to enjoy every moment. There will be times when you don’t want to play your sport, you don’t want to join a club, but time flies so quickly, and you will wish that you had savored each and every moment

Kavanagh: The advice I have for incoming freshmen is to focus on school. Also, try to be active in the school community by attending sporting events, joining a club, and getting out of your comfort zone.

O’Callaghan: Advice that I would give to freshmen is to get all your work done when it’s due, and also attend all the events you can because before you know it senior year comes and you won’t want to leave high school.

Smith: A piece of advice for freshmen is don’t be afraid to ask for help. There is always someone willing to help you no matter how big or small the problem is.

Orr: If I had any advice for freshmen, it would be to immerse yourself in your school’s culture and be involved with as many things as possible.