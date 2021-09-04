springfield-news-sun logo
X

Districts report nearly 80 new student COVID cases in Clark, Champaign counties

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Eleven public school districts reported new student COVID-19 cases in the past week in Clark and Champaign counties.

Combined, the districts reported 79 coronavirus cases, according to data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

ExploreSpringfield to require students in grades 7-12 to wear masks

Tecumseh Local Schools had an outbreak of 27 new cases, which was the the most cases of any district and pushed the district’s cumulative case total among students to 36 since the academic year began.

Springfield City Schools and Triad Local Schools also reported new student cases for the past week in the double digits.

Springfield reported 16 new cases, for a total of 20. The 13 cases reported for Triad are the first of the year for the district.

Other districts reporting new cases includes Northeastern Local Schools with six; Clark-Shawnee Local Schools and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools with four each; Urbana City Schools with three; Southeastern Local Schools with two; and one each for the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, Northwestern Local Schools and Graham Local Schools, according to ODH data.

ExploreNew student COVID cases top 700 in Butler, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties

ODH guidelines call for students exposed to the coronavirus be quarantined at home if they are not vaccinated and their school does not require masks, social distancing and other prevention policies.

ODH data also showed five new staff cases, including three at Triad Local Schools and one each as Springfield City Schools and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools.

In Other News
1
Historical fun returns with Fair at New Boston
2
Clark-Shawnee football field damaged by armyworms
3
Springfield to require students in grades 7-12 to wear masks
4
Butler County judge modifies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID-19...
5
‘American Idol’ alum to perform in Mechanicsburg
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top