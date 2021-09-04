Districts report nearly 80 new student COVID cases in Clark, Champaign counties

Eleven public school districts reported new student COVID-19 cases in the past week in Clark and Champaign counties.
Combined, the districts reported 79 coronavirus cases, according to data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.
Tecumseh Local Schools had an outbreak of 27 new cases, which was the the most cases of any district and pushed the district’s cumulative case total among students to 36 since the academic year began.
Springfield City Schools and Triad Local Schools also reported new student cases for the past week in the double digits.
Springfield reported 16 new cases, for a total of 20. The 13 cases reported for Triad are the first of the year for the district.
Other districts reporting new cases includes Northeastern Local Schools with six; Clark-Shawnee Local Schools and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools with four each; Urbana City Schools with three; Southeastern Local Schools with two; and one each for the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, Northwestern Local Schools and Graham Local Schools, according to ODH data.
ODH guidelines call for students exposed to the coronavirus be quarantined at home if they are not vaccinated and their school does not require masks, social distancing and other prevention policies.
ODH data also showed five new staff cases, including three at Triad Local Schools and one each as Springfield City Schools and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools.