Clark, Champaign school district COVID-19 cases continue to decline

Eight Clark County school districts and zero in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 19 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of May 4-10, a decrease from the previous week’s total of 38 cases.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Cliff Park High School: 1 student
Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student, 1 staff
Greenon: 1 student
Northeastern: 3 students, 1 staff
Southeastern: 1 student
Springfield: 6 students
Springfield-Clark County: 1 student
Tecumseh: 3 students
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from May 4-10.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.