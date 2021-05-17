springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark, Champaign school district COVID-19 cases continue to decline

Nicole Wilson, a nurse at the Clark County Combined Health District, gives a student his COVID vaccine injection during a vaccine clinic at Shawnee High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Nicole Wilson, a nurse at the Clark County Combined Health District, gives a student his COVID vaccine injection during a vaccine clinic at Shawnee High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News | 9 minutes ago
By Brooke Spurlock
Dashboard shows 19 positives among students and staff for week of May 4-10, half the previous week’s total.

Eight Clark County school districts and zero in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 19 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of May 4-10, a decrease from the previous week’s total of 38 cases.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Cliff Park High School: 1 student

Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student, 1 staff

Greenon: 1 student

Northeastern: 3 students, 1 staff

Southeastern: 1 student

Springfield: 6 students

Springfield-Clark County: 1 student

Tecumseh: 3 students

ExploreTecumseh schools expect to save more than $2M over 5 years

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from May 4-10.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top